Clea Shearer Net Worth



Clea Shearer is a well-known professional organizer and television personality who has gained fame for her work on the popular Netflix series “Get Organized with The Home Edit.” She is known for her keen eye for design and her ability to transform cluttered spaces into organized and visually appealing areas. Clea Shearer has become a household name in the world of organization, and her net worth reflects her success in the industry.

As of the year 2024, Clea Shearer’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. This impressive net worth is a result of her successful career as an organizer, as well as her various business ventures and media appearances. Clea Shearer has built a reputation for herself as a top professional organizer, and her net worth reflects her hard work and dedication to her craft.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Clea Shearer:

1. Clea Shearer co-founded The Home Edit, a professional organizing company, with her friend and business partner Joanna Teplin. The company has gained a large following on social media and has worked with numerous celebrity clients.

2. Clea Shearer is known for her signature style of organizing, which involves using color coding and labeling to create visually stunning and functional spaces. This unique approach has set her apart from other organizers in the industry.

3. Clea Shearer has authored several books on organization, including “The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals” and “The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything.”

4. Clea Shearer has appeared on several television shows, including “Get Organized with The Home Edit” on Netflix. The show follows Clea and Joanna as they help clients declutter and organize their homes.

5. Clea Shearer has a strong presence on social media, with over 1 million followers on Instagram. She regularly shares photos and videos of her organizing projects, as well as tips and tricks for staying organized.

6. Clea Shearer is married to John Shearer, a photographer, and they have two children together.

7. Clea Shearer is known for her love of fashion and often incorporates her sense of style into her organizing projects. She has a keen eye for design and is able to create visually stunning spaces that are both functional and beautiful.

8. Clea Shearer is passionate about giving back to the community and has worked with various charitable organizations to help those in need. She believes in the power of organization to improve people’s lives and is dedicated to using her platform for good.

9. Clea Shearer continues to expand her brand and business ventures, with plans to launch a line of organizing products and accessories in the near future. She is always looking for new ways to help people get organized and live their best lives.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Clea Shearer:

1. How old is Clea Shearer?

Clea Shearer was born on April 27, 1980, making her 44 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Clea Shearer?

Clea Shearer stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall.

3. How much does Clea Shearer weigh?

Clea Shearer’s weight is not publicly known.

4. Who is Clea Shearer married to?

Clea Shearer is married to John Shearer, a photographer.

5. How many children does Clea Shearer have?

Clea Shearer has two children with her husband, John Shearer.

7. Where is Clea Shearer from?

Clea Shearer is originally from Los Angeles, California.

In conclusion, Clea Shearer is a talented professional organizer and television personality who has built a successful career in the industry. Her net worth of $3 million reflects her hard work and dedication to her craft, as well as her various business ventures and media appearances. Clea Shearer continues to inspire others with her unique approach to organization and her passion for helping people live their best lives.



