Cisco Rosado Net Worth 2016



Cisco Rosado, born in Brooklyn, New York, is a well-known music producer and reality television star. He gained fame through his appearances on VH1’s reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York. Cisco has been in the music industry for many years, working with top artists such as Tank, Jim Jones, and French Montana. His net worth in 2016 was estimated to be around $3 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Cisco Rosado and his net worth in 2016:

1. Cisco Rosado’s Early Life: Cisco was born on June 29, 1979, in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in a rough neighborhood and was exposed to the music industry at a young age. Cisco’s passion for music led him to pursue a career in music production.

2. Rise to Fame: Cisco Rosado gained recognition in the music industry for his production work on various hip hop and R&B tracks. He collaborated with several well-known artists and quickly made a name for himself in the industry.

3. Love & Hip Hop: New York: Cisco Rosado joined the cast of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2013. The reality show follows the lives of hip hop artists and industry insiders in New York City. Cisco’s appearances on the show helped boost his popularity and increase his net worth.

4. Entrepreneurial Ventures: In addition to his music production career, Cisco Rosado has ventured into entrepreneurship. He has invested in various business ventures, including a clothing line and a record label. These ventures have contributed to his growing net worth.

5. Net Worth Growth: Cisco Rosado’s net worth in 2016 was estimated to be around $3 million. His successful music production career, appearances on reality television, and entrepreneurial endeavors have all contributed to his wealth.

6. Personal Life: Cisco Rosado has been open about his personal struggles and challenges in the public eye. He has faced criticism and controversy, but has always remained true to himself and his passion for music.

7. Relationship Status: In 2016, Cisco Rosado was rumored to be dating fellow Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member Mariahlynn. The couple’s on-again, off-again relationship was a major storyline on the show.

8. Height and Weight: Cisco Rosado stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He maintains a fit and healthy lifestyle to keep up with the demands of his busy career.

9. Future Endeavors: As of 2016, Cisco Rosado was focused on expanding his music production career and growing his business ventures. He had several projects in the works and was determined to continue building his empire in the music industry.

In 2024, Cisco Rosado’s net worth is estimated to have grown significantly due to his continued success in the music industry and his various business ventures. His dedication to his craft and his entrepreneurial spirit have helped him achieve financial success.

Common Questions:

1. How old is Cisco Rosado?

Cisco Rosado was born on June 29, 1979, making him 45 years old in 2024.

2. What is Cisco Rosado’s height?

Cisco Rosado stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall.

3. How much is Cisco Rosado’s net worth in 2024?

Cisco Rosado’s net worth is estimated to have grown significantly since 2016, with some sources estimating it to be around $5 million in 2024.

4. Who is Cisco Rosado dating?

As of 2024, Cisco Rosado’s relationship status is not publicly known. He has kept his personal life relatively private in recent years.

5. What is Cisco Rosado’s most successful music production project?

Cisco Rosado has worked on numerous successful music projects throughout his career. Some of his most notable collaborations include tracks with Tank, Jim Jones, and French Montana.

6. Does Cisco Rosado have any children?

Cisco Rosado has not publicly disclosed any information about having children.

7. What business ventures has Cisco Rosado invested in?

Cisco Rosado has invested in a clothing line and a record label, among other entrepreneurial endeavors.

8. How did Cisco Rosado first break into the music industry?

Cisco Rosado gained recognition in the music industry through his production work on various hip hop and R&B tracks. His talent and dedication to his craft helped him make a name for himself in the industry.

9. What challenges has Cisco Rosado faced in his career?

Cisco Rosado has faced criticism and controversy throughout his career, but has always remained true to himself and his passion for music.

10. Is Cisco Rosado still involved in reality television?

As of 2024, it is unclear whether Cisco Rosado is still involved in reality television. He may have shifted his focus to other projects within the music industry.

11. What is Cisco Rosado’s favorite part of being a music producer?

Cisco Rosado has expressed that his favorite part of being a music producer is the creative process and collaborating with talented artists to bring their vision to life.

12. How does Cisco Rosado balance his personal and professional life?

Cisco Rosado prioritizes self-care and maintaining a healthy work-life balance to ensure he can continue pursuing his passion for music production and entrepreneurship.

13. What advice would Cisco Rosado give to aspiring music producers?

Cisco Rosado advises aspiring music producers to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams. He encourages them to network with industry professionals and always strive for excellence in their craft.

14. What are Cisco Rosado’s future goals and aspirations?

Cisco Rosado continues to focus on expanding his music production career and growing his business ventures. He has several projects in the works and is determined to continue building his empire in the music industry.

15. How has Cisco Rosado’s net worth changed over the years?

Cisco Rosado’s net worth has grown significantly since 2016, thanks to his continued success in the music industry and his entrepreneurial ventures.

16. What motivates Cisco Rosado to keep pushing forward in his career?

Cisco Rosado is motivated by his passion for music and his desire to leave a lasting impact on the industry. He is constantly challenging himself to evolve and grow as a music producer and entrepreneur.

17. How does Cisco Rosado plan to leave a legacy in the music industry?

Cisco Rosado intends to leave a legacy in the music industry by mentoring and supporting up-and-coming artists and producers. He hopes to inspire the next generation of talent and help them achieve their own success in the industry.

In summary, Cisco Rosado’s journey from a young music producer in Brooklyn to a successful entrepreneur and reality television star is a testament to his passion and dedication to his craft. His net worth in 2016 was just the beginning of his financial success, as he continues to grow his empire in the music industry. Cisco’s story serves as an inspiration to aspiring musicians and entrepreneurs alike, showing that with hard work and perseverance, anything is possible.



