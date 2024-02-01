

Cheryl Hines is an American actress, director, and producer who has made a name for herself in Hollywood with her comedic timing and charming personality. With a successful career spanning over two decades, Cheryl has amassed a considerable net worth that reflects her talent and hard work. In this article, we will delve into Cheryl Hines’ net worth and explore some interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Cheryl Hines’ Early Life and Career Beginnings

Cheryl Ruth Hines was born on September 21, 1965, in Miami Beach, Florida. She grew up in Tallahassee, Florida, where she developed a passion for acting at a young age. Cheryl studied theater at the University of Central Florida before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.

2. Cheryl Hines’ Breakthrough Role on “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Cheryl Hines rose to fame with her role as Cheryl David on the hit HBO comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” The show, created by and starring Larry David, premiered in 2000 and became a critical and commercial success. Cheryl’s portrayal of Larry David’s long-suffering wife earned her two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

3. Cheryl Hines’ Success in Film and Television

In addition to her work on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Cheryl Hines has appeared in a variety of film and television projects. She has starred in movies such as “RV,” “Waitress,” and “The Ugly Truth,” as well as TV shows like “Suburgatory” and “Son of Zorn.” Cheryl’s versatile acting skills have earned her a loyal fan base and critical acclaim.

4. Cheryl Hines’ Work Behind the Camera

In addition to her acting career, Cheryl Hines has also found success behind the camera as a director and producer. She made her directorial debut with the 2009 documentary “Serious Moonlight,” starring Meg Ryan and Timothy Hutton. Cheryl has also directed episodes of TV shows like “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Telenovela.”

5. Cheryl Hines’ Philanthropic Work

Outside of her entertainment career, Cheryl Hines is also known for her philanthropic efforts. She is a strong advocate for environmental causes and has worked with organizations such as the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Surfrider Foundation. Cheryl’s commitment to giving back to her community has earned her the admiration of fans and colleagues alike.

6. Cheryl Hines’ Personal Life

Cheryl Hines was previously married to Paul Young, with whom she shares a daughter named Catherine Rose. The couple divorced in 2010 after seven years of marriage. In 2014, Cheryl married Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent environmental activist and member of the Kennedy family. The couple has three children together.

7. Cheryl Hines’ Net Worth

As of 2024, Cheryl Hines’ net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. Her wealth comes from her successful acting career, as well as her work as a director and producer. Cheryl’s talent and dedication to her craft have helped her build a lucrative career in the entertainment industry.

8. Cheryl Hines’ Recognition and Awards

Throughout her career, Cheryl Hines has received several awards and nominations for her work in film and television. In addition to her Emmy nominations for “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Cheryl has been recognized by organizations such as the Screen Actors Guild and the Critics’ Choice Television Awards. Her talent and versatility as an actress have earned her a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most talented performers.

9. Cheryl Hines’ Future Projects

Looking ahead, Cheryl Hines shows no signs of slowing down in her career. She continues to work on a variety of film and television projects, both in front of and behind the camera. Fans can look forward to seeing more of Cheryl’s comedic talents and creative vision in the years to come.

Common Questions about Cheryl Hines:

1. How old is Cheryl Hines?

Cheryl Hines was born on September 21, 1965, making her 58 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Cheryl Hines?

Cheryl Hines stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall.

3. What is Cheryl Hines’ weight?

Cheryl Hines’ weight is not publicly disclosed.

4. Who is Cheryl Hines dating?

Cheryl Hines is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

5. How many children does Cheryl Hines have?

Cheryl Hines has four children, including a daughter from her previous marriage and three children with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

6. What is Cheryl Hines’ net worth?

Cheryl Hines’ net worth is estimated to be around $20 million as of 2024.

7. What was Cheryl Hines’ breakthrough role?

Cheryl Hines’ breakthrough role was as Cheryl David on the HBO comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

8. Has Cheryl Hines won any awards for her acting?

Cheryl Hines has received Emmy nominations for her role on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and has been recognized by organizations such as the Screen Actors Guild and the Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

9. What philanthropic causes does Cheryl Hines support?

Cheryl Hines is a strong advocate for environmental causes and has worked with organizations such as the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Surfrider Foundation.

10. What is Cheryl Hines’ directorial debut?

Cheryl Hines made her directorial debut with the 2009 documentary “Serious Moonlight.”

11. How many seasons of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” did Cheryl Hines appear in?

Cheryl Hines appeared in eight seasons of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” from 2000 to 2011, and returned for the show’s ninth season in 2017.

12. What other TV shows has Cheryl Hines appeared in?

In addition to “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Cheryl Hines has appeared in TV shows like “Suburgatory” and “Son of Zorn.”

13. What movies has Cheryl Hines starred in?

Cheryl Hines has starred in movies such as “RV,” “Waitress,” and “The Ugly Truth.”

14. What is Cheryl Hines’ relationship with Larry David?

Cheryl Hines portrayed Larry David’s wife on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and has a close working relationship with the show’s creator and star.

15. How did Cheryl Hines meet Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

Cheryl Hines met Robert F. Kennedy Jr. through mutual friends and the couple married in 2014.

16. Does Cheryl Hines have any upcoming projects?

Cheryl Hines continues to work on various film and television projects, both as an actress and a director.

17. What is Cheryl Hines’ legacy in Hollywood?

Cheryl Hines is known for her comedic talents, versatility as an actress, and commitment to philanthropy. Her work both in front of and behind the camera has earned her a lasting legacy in Hollywood.

In conclusion, Cheryl Hines is a talented and accomplished actress, director, and producer who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. With a successful career, a supportive family, and a passion for giving back, Cheryl Hines continues to inspire audiences with her work on screen and off. Her net worth of $20 million reflects her hard work and dedication to her craft, and fans can look forward to seeing more of Cheryl’s talent in the years to come.



