Chantel Everett Net Worth



Chantel Everett is a popular reality television personality who rose to fame through her appearances on the hit TLC show “90 Day Fiancé.” With her outgoing personality and dramatic storyline, Chantel quickly became a fan favorite on the show. However, there is much more to Chantel than just her reality TV fame. In this article, we will delve into Chantel Everett’s net worth and uncover some interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Chantel Everett’s Net Worth

Chantel Everett’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million as of the year 2024. This impressive net worth is a result of her successful career in reality television, as well as her various business ventures and endorsements. Chantel has capitalized on her fame from “90 Day Fiancé” to launch her own brand and merchandise, further adding to her wealth.

2. Early Life and Education

Chantel Everett was born on July 14, 1990, in Atlanta, Georgia. She grew up in a close-knit family and has always been very close to her parents and siblings. Chantel attended college at Kennesaw State University, where she studied nursing. After graduating, she worked as a registered nurse before pursuing a career in reality television.

3. Rise to Fame on “90 Day Fiancé”

Chantel Everett first appeared on the hit TLC show “90 Day Fiancé” in 2016. She quickly became a standout star on the show, thanks to her fiery relationship with her now-husband, Pedro Jimeno. The couple’s tumultuous relationship and family drama made for compelling television, and viewers were captivated by their on-screen dynamic.

4. Business Ventures

In addition to her reality television career, Chantel Everett has also ventured into the world of business. She has launched her own brand of merchandise, including clothing, accessories, and beauty products. Chantel’s merchandise has been well-received by fans, further adding to her net worth.

5. Social Media Influence

Chantel Everett is also a social media influencer, with a large following on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. She regularly shares updates about her life, promotes products, and engages with her fans on social media. Chantel’s social media presence has helped her to further grow her brand and reach a wider audience.

6. Personal Life

Chantel Everett is married to Pedro Jimeno, whom she met while he was visiting the Dominican Republic. The couple’s relationship has been the focal point of their storyline on “90 Day Fiancé,” and they have faced many challenges and obstacles along the way. Despite the ups and downs, Chantel and Pedro have remained committed to each other and continue to work on their relationship.

7. Family Dynamics

One of the most intriguing aspects of Chantel Everett’s storyline on “90 Day Fiancé” is the dynamic between her and Pedro’s families. The cultural differences and language barriers between the two families have led to many heated arguments and tense moments on the show. Chantel’s family, in particular, has been vocal about their disapproval of Pedro, which has caused tension in the couple’s relationship.

8. Philanthropy

In addition to her career in entertainment and business, Chantel Everett is also passionate about giving back to her community. She is involved in various charitable organizations and regularly volunteers her time to help those in need. Chantel uses her platform to raise awareness for important causes and make a positive impact in the world.

9. Future Endeavors

Looking ahead to the future, Chantel Everett shows no signs of slowing down. With her successful career in reality television, thriving business ventures, and strong social media presence, Chantel is poised for continued success in the years to come. She continues to expand her brand and reach new heights in her career, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

1. How old is Chantel Everett?

Chantel Everett was born on July 14, 1990, making her 33 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Chantel Everett?

Chantel Everett stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Chantel Everett's weight is approximately 130 pounds.

Chantel Everett’s weight is approximately 130 pounds.

5. Does Chantel Everett have children?

As of the year 2024, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno do not have children.

