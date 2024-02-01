

Cedric The Entertainer is a well-known comedian, actor, and television host who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Born Cedric Antonio Kyles on April 24, 1964, in Jefferson City, Missouri, Cedric has become one of the most successful comedians of his generation. With his unique style of humor and charismatic personality, Cedric has managed to captivate audiences around the world and build a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Cedric The Entertainer Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Cedric The Entertainer’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million. Cedric has earned his wealth through his successful career in comedy, acting, and television hosting. He has appeared in numerous films and television shows, and has also toured extensively as a stand-up comedian. Cedric’s talent and hard work have paid off, making him one of the most successful and respected entertainers in the industry.

9 Interesting Facts About Cedric The Entertainer

1. Cedric The Entertainer got his start in comedy clubs in St. Louis, Missouri, where he honed his skills as a stand-up comedian before moving on to bigger stages.

2. Cedric’s breakout role came in 1996 when he appeared on the television show “Def Comedy Jam.” His performance was well-received, and he soon became a sought-after comedian in the industry.

3. In addition to his work as a comedian, Cedric has also found success as an actor, appearing in films such as “Barbershop,” “The Original Kings of Comedy,” and “Be Cool.”

4. Cedric has also had success as a television host, hosting shows such as “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and “Cedric’s Barber Battle.”

5. Cedric is known for his distinctive voice and comedic timing, which have helped him stand out in a crowded field of entertainers.

6. Cedric has won numerous awards for his work, including a BET Comedy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Theatrical Film for his role in “Barbershop.”

7. Cedric is also a philanthropist, supporting various charitable organizations and causes, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the American Red Cross.

8. Cedric is a devoted family man, and he often credits his wife and children for supporting him in his career and personal life.

9. Cedric continues to be a popular and in-demand entertainer, with a loyal fan base that appreciates his humor and talent.

Age, Height, Weight, Spouse, and Personal Life

Cedric The Entertainer is currently 60 years old, standing at 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He is married to Lorna Wells, with whom he has three children. Cedric and Lorna have been married since 1999 and continue to support each other in their personal and professional lives. Cedric is known for his warm and outgoing personality, and he is often seen spending time with his family when he is not working.

17 Common Questions About Cedric The Entertainer

1. What is Cedric The Entertainer’s real name?

Cedric The Entertainer’s real name is Cedric Antonio Kyles.

2. How old is Cedric The Entertainer?

Cedric The Entertainer is 60 years old.

3. How tall is Cedric The Entertainer?

Cedric The Entertainer is 6 feet 1 inch tall.

4. What is Cedric The Entertainer’s net worth?

Cedric The Entertainer’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million.

5. Who is Cedric The Entertainer married to?

Cedric The Entertainer is married to Lorna Wells.

6. How many children does Cedric The Entertainer have?

Cedric The Entertainer has three children.

7. What is Cedric The Entertainer known for?

Cedric The Entertainer is known for his work as a comedian, actor, and television host.

8. What are some of Cedric The Entertainer’s most famous roles?

Some of Cedric The Entertainer’s most famous roles include his appearances in “Barbershop,” “The Original Kings of Comedy,” and “Be Cool.”

9. What awards has Cedric The Entertainer won?

Cedric The Entertainer has won numerous awards, including a BET Comedy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Theatrical Film.

10. What charitable causes does Cedric The Entertainer support?

Cedric The Entertainer supports various charitable organizations and causes, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the American Red Cross.

11. What is Cedric The Entertainer’s comedic style?

Cedric The Entertainer is known for his distinctive voice and comedic timing.

12. What television shows has Cedric The Entertainer hosted?

Cedric The Entertainer has hosted shows such as “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” and “Cedric’s Barber Battle.”

13. What was Cedric The Entertainer’s breakout role?

Cedric The Entertainer’s breakout role came in 1996 when he appeared on the television show “Def Comedy Jam.”

14. Where did Cedric The Entertainer get his start in comedy?

Cedric The Entertainer got his start in comedy clubs in St. Louis, Missouri.

15. How long has Cedric The Entertainer been married?

Cedric The Entertainer has been married to Lorna Wells since 1999.

16. What is Cedric The Entertainer’s favorite part of being an entertainer?

Cedric The Entertainer often credits his family for supporting him in his career and personal life.

17. What can fans expect from Cedric The Entertainer in the future?

Fans can expect Cedric The Entertainer to continue entertaining audiences with his unique humor and talent.

In summary, Cedric The Entertainer is a talented and successful entertainer who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. With his unique style of humor, charismatic personality, and dedication to his craft, Cedric has become one of the most respected and beloved entertainers of his generation. As of the year 2024, Cedric The Entertainer’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million, a testament to his hard work and talent. Fans can look forward to seeing more great performances from Cedric in the future as he continues to entertain and inspire audiences around the world.



