Carrie Morey Net Worth



Carrie Morey is a successful entrepreneur and businesswoman who has made a name for herself in the culinary world. Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Morey is the founder of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, a popular biscuit and breakfast sandwich shop with locations in Charleston, Atlanta, and Charlotte. Morey has built a successful business empire around her love for Southern cuisine and hospitality, and her net worth reflects her hard work and dedication.

As of the year 2024, Carrie Morey’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. This impressive figure comes from her successful business ventures, including her biscuit shop, as well as her cookbook sales, speaking engagements, and other business endeavors.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Carrie Morey and her rise to success:

1. Family Legacy: Carrie Morey comes from a long line of Southern cooks and bakers. Her mother, Callie White, was known for her delicious biscuits, and Morey’s business is named after her. Morey has carried on her family’s tradition of Southern cooking and hospitality, and has become a well-known figure in the culinary world.

2. Entrepreneurial Spirit: Morey started Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit in 2005, after years of making biscuits for friends and family. She saw an opportunity to share her love of Southern cuisine with a wider audience, and turned her passion into a successful business. Morey’s entrepreneurial spirit has been a driving force behind her success.

3. Cookbook Author: In addition to running her biscuit shop, Morey is also a successful cookbook author. Her book, “Callie’s Biscuits and Southern Traditions: Heirloom Recipes from Our Family Kitchen,” has been well-received by critics and readers alike. Morey’s recipes have been featured in numerous publications, and she is known for her innovative twists on classic Southern dishes.

4. Community Involvement: Morey is passionate about giving back to her community and supporting local businesses. She is involved in various charitable organizations and events in Charleston, and is a strong advocate for small businesses and entrepreneurship. Morey’s commitment to her community has helped her build a loyal customer base and a positive reputation in the industry.

5. Business Expansion: Since opening her first biscuit shop in Charleston, Morey has expanded her business to include locations in Atlanta and Charlotte. She has plans to open more shops in the future, and is always looking for new opportunities to grow her brand. Morey’s dedication to quality and customer service has helped her business thrive in a competitive market.

6. Media Personality: Morey has appeared on various television shows and cooking segments, where she showcases her recipes and shares her love of Southern cuisine. She is a well-known figure in the culinary world, and is often sought after for her expertise and insights. Morey’s warm personality and passion for cooking have endeared her to audiences around the country.

7. Awards and Recognition: Morey’s talents as a chef and entrepreneur have not gone unnoticed. She has received numerous awards and accolades for her business acumen and culinary skills, including being named one of Southern Living’s “50 People Who Are Changing the South.” Morey’s dedication to her craft and her commitment to excellence have earned her a place among the top chefs in the industry.

8. Family Life: Morey is a devoted wife and mother, and her family plays a central role in her life and business. She credits her family for inspiring her love of cooking and entrepreneurship, and she is grateful for their support and encouragement. Morey’s husband and children are her biggest fans, and they often help out in the kitchen and at the biscuit shop.

9. Future Plans: As of 2024, Carrie Morey shows no signs of slowing down. She continues to expand her business and explore new opportunities in the culinary world. Morey is always looking for ways to innovate and grow her brand, and she is excited about the future of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit. With her passion, drive, and creativity, Morey is sure to achieve even greater success in the years to come.

In conclusion, Carrie Morey is a talented chef, entrepreneur, and community leader who has made a significant impact in the culinary world. Her net worth of $5 million reflects her hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit. With her passion for Southern cuisine and hospitality, Morey is sure to achieve even greater success in the years to come. She is a shining example of how following your dreams and staying true to your roots can lead to a fulfilling and successful career.



