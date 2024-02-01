Carol Burnett Net Worth



Carol Burnett is a legendary actress, comedian, singer, and writer who has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. From her iconic variety show, “The Carol Burnett Show,” to her numerous film and television appearances, Burnett has entertained audiences for decades. But beyond her talent and success in show business, what is Carol Burnett’s net worth in the year 2024? Let’s take a closer look at the life and career of this beloved entertainer, along with some interesting facts about her.

1. Early Life and Career

Born on April 26, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas, Carol Burnett discovered her love for performing at a young age. She attended UCLA, where she studied theater arts and began her career in entertainment. After moving to New York City in the late 1950s, Burnett quickly found success in the world of comedy and television.

2. The Carol Burnett Show

One of the highlights of Carol Burnett’s career is undoubtedly her groundbreaking variety show, “The Carol Burnett Show.” The show ran from 1967 to 1978 and earned Burnett numerous awards and accolades. Known for its hilarious sketches, memorable characters, and musical performances, “The Carol Burnett Show” remains a beloved classic of television history.

3. Film and Television Success

In addition to her work on “The Carol Burnett Show,” Carol Burnett has enjoyed a successful career in film and television. She has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including “Annie,” “The Four Seasons,” and “Mama’s Family.” Burnett’s versatility as an actress has earned her critical acclaim and a loyal fan base.

4. Awards and Honors

Throughout her career, Carol Burnett has been recognized with numerous awards and honors for her contributions to the entertainment industry. She has won multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Tony Awards, among others. In 2005, Burnett received the Kennedy Center Honors for her lifetime achievement in the performing arts.

5. Philanthropy

In addition to her work in entertainment, Carol Burnett is also known for her philanthropic efforts. She has been involved with various charitable organizations, including the Children’s Defense Fund and the National Women’s History Museum. Burnett has used her platform to raise awareness and support causes that are important to her.

6. Personal Life

Carol Burnett has been married three times and has three children. She was married to Don Saroyan from 1955 to 1962, Joe Hamilton from 1963 to 1984, and Brian Miller from 2001 until his death in 2019. Burnett’s personal life has had its share of ups and downs, but she has always maintained a positive outlook and sense of humor.

7. Net Worth

As of 2024, Carol Burnett’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million. This impressive sum is a testament to Burnett’s long and successful career in entertainment. From her early days as a struggling actress to her status as a beloved icon, Burnett has built a legacy that continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

8. Legacy

Carol Burnett’s influence on the world of entertainment cannot be overstated. Her unique brand of humor, infectious laughter, and genuine warmth have endeared her to generations of fans. Whether she’s performing on stage, screen, or television, Burnett’s talent and charisma shine through, leaving a lasting impact on all who have the pleasure of watching her work.

9. Interesting Facts

– Carol Burnett was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 by President George W. Bush.

– Burnett’s signature ear tug gesture at the end of each episode of “The Carol Burnett Show” was a signal to her grandmother to let her know she was thinking of her.

– Burnett has written several books, including her memoir “One More Time” and a novel, “Carrie and Me,” about her relationship with her daughter.

– Burnett is an accomplished singer and has released several albums throughout her career.

– In 2019, Burnett received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globe Awards.

In conclusion, Carol Burnett’s net worth in 2024 is a reflection of her talent, hard work, and enduring popularity. As one of the most beloved entertainers of all time, Burnett continues to captivate audiences with her humor, wit, and charm. With a legacy that spans decades and a net worth that reflects her success, Carol Burnett remains a true icon of the entertainment industry.

Common Questions About Carol Burnett:

1. How old is Carol Burnett?

Carol Burnett was born on April 26, 1933, making her 91 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Carol Burnett?

Carol Burnett stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall.

3. What is Carol Burnett’s net worth?

As of 2024, Carol Burnett’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million.

4. Who is Carol Burnett married to?

Carol Burnett was married to Brian Miller from 2001 until his death in 2019.

5. Does Carol Burnett have children?

Yes, Carol Burnett has three children from her three marriages.

6. What awards has Carol Burnett won?

Carol Burnett has won multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Tony Awards, among others.

7. What is Carol Burnett’s most famous TV show?

Carol Burnett’s most famous TV show is “The Carol Burnett Show,” which ran from 1967 to 1978.

8. What is Carol Burnett’s favorite role?

Carol Burnett has said that her favorite role is playing Miss Hannigan in the movie musical “Annie.”

9. What is Carol Burnett’s favorite sketch from “The Carol Burnett Show”?

Carol Burnett has cited the “Went with the Wind” sketch as one of her favorites from “The Carol Burnett Show.”

10. How did Carol Burnett get her start in show business?

Carol Burnett got her start in show business by studying theater arts at UCLA and then moving to New York City to pursue a career in comedy and television.

11. What is Carol Burnett’s favorite thing about performing?

Carol Burnett has said that her favorite thing about performing is making people laugh and bringing joy to audiences.

12. Does Carol Burnett still perform?

While Carol Burnett has slowed down her performing schedule in recent years, she still makes occasional appearances on television and in live performances.

13. What is Carol Burnett’s favorite movie?

Carol Burnett has said that her favorite movie is “Annie,” in which she played the role of Miss Hannigan.

14. What is Carol Burnett’s favorite TV show?

Carol Burnett has cited “I Love Lucy” as one of her all-time favorite TV shows.

15. What is Carol Burnett’s favorite song?

Carol Burnett has said that her favorite song is “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from the movie “The Wizard of Oz.”

16. What is Carol Burnett’s secret to staying young at heart?

Carol Burnett has said that her secret to staying young at heart is to keep a positive attitude, stay active, and surround herself with loved ones.

17. What is Carol Burnett’s advice for aspiring performers?

Carol Burnett’s advice for aspiring performers is to work hard, stay true to yourself, and never give up on your dreams.

