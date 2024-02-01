Bumper Robinson Net Worth



Bumper Robinson is a talented actor and voice actor who has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades. He has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, as well as lending his voice to various animated characters. With such a long and successful career, it’s no surprise that Bumper Robinson has amassed a considerable net worth.

1. Acting Career

Bumper Robinson began his acting career at a young age, starring in commercials and TV shows. He gained recognition for his role as Larry in the hit TV show “Amen” in the late 1980s. Since then, he has appeared in a wide range of TV shows and movies, including “Family Matters,” “The Game,” and “The Parkers.”

2. Voice Acting

In addition to his on-screen work, Bumper Robinson is also a talented voice actor. He has lent his voice to numerous animated characters, including Bumblebee in “Transformers: Animated,” and Luke Cage in “The Super Hero Squad Show.” His versatile voice has made him a sought-after talent in the world of animation.

3. Video Games

Bumper Robinson has also provided voice work for various video games, bringing characters to life with his distinctive voice. Some of the games he has worked on include “Final Fantasy XV,” “Marvel Heroes,” and “Halo 5: Guardians.” His work in the gaming industry has further showcased his talent as a voice actor.

4. Awards and Recognition

Throughout his career, Bumper Robinson has received recognition for his work in both acting and voice acting. He has been nominated for several awards, including a BTVA Voice Acting Award for his role in “Transformers: Animated.” His talent and dedication to his craft have not gone unnoticed by his peers and fans alike.

5. Net Worth

As of 2024, Bumper Robinson’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. This impressive sum is a testament to his long and successful career in the entertainment industry. His work in TV shows, movies, animation, and video games has helped him build a substantial wealth over the years.

6. Personal Life

Bumper Robinson keeps his personal life relatively private, but it is known that he is married and has children. His family is a source of support and inspiration for him, and he often credits them for his success in his career. Despite his busy schedule, he makes time for his loved ones and enjoys spending quality time with them.

7. Philanthropy

In addition to his work in entertainment, Bumper Robinson is also involved in various charitable causes. He has participated in fundraising events and campaigns to raise awareness and support for important issues. His philanthropic efforts demonstrate his compassion and commitment to making a positive impact in the world.

8. Future Projects

Looking ahead, Bumper Robinson shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to work on new projects and expand his body of work in both acting and voice acting. Fans can look forward to seeing more of his talent on screen and hearing his voice in upcoming projects.

9. Legacy

With his impressive body of work and contributions to the entertainment industry, Bumper Robinson has secured his place as a respected and accomplished actor and voice actor. His talent, professionalism, and dedication have earned him a loyal fan base and the admiration of his peers. His legacy will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for years to come.

Common Questions about Bumper Robinson:

1. How old is Bumper Robinson?

Bumper Robinson was born on June 19, 1974, making him 50 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Bumper Robinson?

Bumper Robinson stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches (177 cm).

3. What is Bumper Robinson’s weight?

Bumper Robinson’s weight is not publicly known, as he keeps his personal information private.

4. Is Bumper Robinson married?

Yes, Bumper Robinson is married and has children.

5. Who is Bumper Robinson dating?

Bumper Robinson’s dating life is private, and he has not publicly disclosed any information about his relationships.

6. What are some of Bumper Robinson’s most famous roles?

Some of Bumper Robinson’s most famous roles include his portrayal of Larry on “Amen” and his voice work as Bumblebee in “Transformers: Animated.”

7. How did Bumper Robinson get into acting?

Bumper Robinson began his acting career at a young age, starring in commercials and TV shows before gaining recognition for his roles in various projects.

8. What are some of Bumper Robinson’s upcoming projects?

Bumper Robinson continues to work on new projects in both acting and voice acting, with upcoming roles yet to be announced.

9. Does Bumper Robinson have any social media accounts?

Bumper Robinson is active on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, where he shares updates and interacts with fans.

10. What inspired Bumper Robinson to pursue a career in acting?

Bumper Robinson was inspired by his love for performing and storytelling, which led him to pursue a career in acting from a young age.

11. How does Bumper Robinson prepare for his roles?

Bumper Robinson approaches each role with dedication and professionalism, immersing himself in the character and script to deliver a compelling performance.

12. What sets Bumper Robinson apart as a voice actor?

Bumper Robinson’s versatile voice and ability to bring characters to life with depth and emotion set him apart as a talented voice actor in the industry.

13. What advice does Bumper Robinson have for aspiring actors?

Bumper Robinson encourages aspiring actors to hone their craft, stay committed to their goals, and never give up on their dreams despite the challenges they may face.

14. How does Bumper Robinson balance his career and personal life?

Bumper Robinson prioritizes his family and makes time for them amidst his busy schedule, finding a balance between his career and personal life.

15. What motivates Bumper Robinson to continue working in the entertainment industry?

Bumper Robinson is motivated by his passion for storytelling and connecting with audiences, as well as the opportunity to collaborate with talented artists and creators in the industry.

16. How does Bumper Robinson give back to the community?

Bumper Robinson is involved in various charitable causes and fundraising events to raise awareness and support important issues in the community.

17. What can fans expect from Bumper Robinson in the future?

Fans can expect to see more of Bumper Robinson’s talent on screen and hear his voice in upcoming projects, as he continues to expand his body of work and entertain audiences.

In conclusion, Bumper Robinson’s net worth of $2 million reflects his long and successful career in the entertainment industry. With a diverse range of roles in acting and voice acting, as well as his philanthropic efforts and commitment to his craft, Bumper Robinson has established himself as a respected and accomplished artist. His legacy will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for years to come.



