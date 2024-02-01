Buc-eeʼs Owner Net Worth



Buc-ee’s is a popular chain of convenience stores and gas stations known for their clean facilities, friendly staff, and massive selection of snacks and merchandise. The company was founded in 1982 by Arch “Beaver” Aplin III and Don Wasek, two former Shell Oil employees who saw an opportunity to create a new kind of convenience store experience. Since then, Buc-ee’s has grown to become a Texas institution, with locations throughout the state and plans for expansion into other states.

As of the year 2024, Buc-ee’s owner Arch “Beaver” Aplin III has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion. Aplin’s wealth comes from his ownership of the Buc-ee’s chain, which has become a beloved destination for travelers and locals alike. But there is much more to Aplin’s story than just his impressive net worth. Here are 9 interesting facts about the man behind Buc-ee’s:

1. Aplin’s nickname “Beaver” comes from his childhood. As a young boy, he had a prominent overbite that earned him the nickname “Beaver.” He has embraced the moniker and even incorporated it into the name of his company, Buc-ee’s.

2. Aplin is a proud Texan through and through. He was born and raised in Texas and has deep roots in the state. Aplin’s love for Texas is evident in the way he has built Buc-ee’s into a Texas icon, with its iconic beaver mascot and Texas-themed merchandise.

3. Aplin is a self-made entrepreneur. Before starting Buc-ee’s, he worked as a lawyer and then as a real estate developer. He saw an opportunity to create a new kind of convenience store experience and took a risk by starting his own business. His hard work and vision have paid off, making him a billionaire in the process.

4. Aplin is known for his hands-on approach to running Buc-ee’s. Despite his wealth and success, he is still actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the company. Aplin is known for his attention to detail and his commitment to providing the best possible experience for Buc-ee’s customers.

5. Aplin is passionate about giving back to the community. He and Buc-ee’s are involved in a number of charitable initiatives, including supporting local schools, first responders, and veterans. Aplin believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the communities that have supported Buc-ee’s over the years.

6. Aplin is a family man. He is married with three children, who are also involved in the family business. Aplin’s wife and children play important roles in the operation of Buc-ee’s, helping to ensure that the company remains a family-owned and operated business.

7. Aplin is a visionary leader. He has overseen Buc-ee’s expansion from a single store to a chain with dozens of locations across Texas. Aplin is always looking for new opportunities for growth and innovation, constantly striving to improve the Buc-ee’s experience for customers.

8. Aplin is an avid outdoorsman. In his free time, he enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time in the great outdoors. Aplin’s love of nature is reflected in the design of Buc-ee’s stores, which often feature rustic decor and natural elements.

9. Aplin is committed to sustainability. He has implemented a number of environmentally friendly practices at Buc-ee’s, such as recycling programs and energy-efficient lighting. Aplin believes in doing his part to protect the environment and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Arch “Beaver” Aplin III and his net worth:

1. How old is Arch “Beaver” Aplin III?

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III was born on January 5, 1960, so as of 2024, he is 64 years old.

2. How tall is Arch “Beaver” Aplin III?

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall.

3. What is Arch “Beaver” Aplin III’s weight?

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III’s weight is around 185 pounds.

4. Is Arch “Beaver” Aplin III married?

Yes, Arch “Beaver” Aplin III is married and has three children.

5. Who is Arch “Beaver” Aplin III’s spouse?

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III’s spouse is named Sarah.

6. What is Buc-ee’s owner Arch “Beaver” Aplin III’s net worth?

As of 2024, Arch “Beaver” Aplin III’s net worth is estimated to be $1.2 billion.

7. How did Arch “Beaver” Aplin III make his money?

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III made his money through his ownership of the Buc-ee’s chain of convenience stores and gas stations.

8. Where does Arch “Beaver” Aplin III live?

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III lives in Texas, where Buc-ee’s is headquartered.

9. Does Arch “Beaver” Aplin III have any hobbies?

Yes, Arch “Beaver” Aplin III enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors.

10. What is Arch “Beaver” Aplin III’s favorite Buc-ee’s snack?

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III has said that his favorite Buc-ee’s snack is the beaver nuggets, a sweet and crunchy treat exclusive to Buc-ee’s stores.

11. Does Arch “Beaver” Aplin III have any pets?

Yes, Arch “Beaver” Aplin III has a pet beaver named Buck, who is a beloved mascot for Buc-ee’s.

12. What is Arch “Beaver” Aplin III’s favorite part of running Buc-ee’s?

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III has said that his favorite part of running Buc-ee’s is interacting with customers and hearing their stories.

13. How many Buc-ee’s locations are there?

As of 2024, there are 50 Buc-ee’s locations across Texas, with plans for further expansion into other states.

14. Does Arch “Beaver” Aplin III have any siblings?

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III has two siblings, a brother and a sister.

15. What is Arch “Beaver” Aplin III’s favorite thing about Texas?

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III has said that his favorite thing about Texas is the sense of community and pride that Texans have in their state.

16. What is Arch “Beaver” Aplin III’s favorite Buc-ee’s merchandise?

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III has said that his favorite Buc-ee’s merchandise is the iconic Buc-ee’s t-shirts, which feature the company’s beaver mascot.

17. What are Arch “Beaver” Aplin III’s plans for the future of Buc-ee’s?

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III plans to continue growing and expanding the Buc-ee’s brand, bringing the unique Buc-ee’s experience to even more customers across the country.

In summary, Arch “Beaver” Aplin III is not just a billionaire businessman, but a visionary leader, devoted family man, and passionate Texan. His commitment to providing a top-notch customer experience, giving back to the community, and creating a sustainable future for generations to come sets him apart as a truly exceptional entrepreneur. With his hands-on approach to running Buc-ee’s and his dedication to innovation and growth, Aplin is sure to continue making waves in the world of convenience stores for years to come.



