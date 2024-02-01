Broderick Crawford Net Worth



Broderick Crawford was a legendary American actor who gained fame for his role as Chief Dan Mathews in the television series “Highway Patrol.” Born on December 9, 1911, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Crawford had a long and successful career in Hollywood, earning numerous accolades for his work in film and television. Throughout his career, Crawford amassed a considerable net worth through his acting endeavors and other business ventures. As of 2024, Broderick Crawford’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Broderick Crawford that showcase his remarkable career and contributions to the entertainment industry:

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings:

Before becoming a household name in Hollywood, Broderick Crawford initially pursued a career in theater, appearing in various stage productions in New York City. He made his film debut in the 1930s and quickly gained recognition for his standout performances.

2. Breakthrough Role in “All the King’s Men”:

One of Crawford’s most iconic roles came in the 1949 film “All the King’s Men,” where he portrayed the character of Willie Stark, a charismatic and corrupt politician. Crawford’s performance in the film earned him critical acclaim and a Best Actor Academy Award.

3. Television Success with “Highway Patrol”:

In the 1950s, Crawford transitioned to television and starred in the popular series “Highway Patrol,” where he played Chief Dan Mathews, a tough and no-nonsense law enforcement officer. The show was a massive success and solidified Crawford’s status as a television star.

4. Diverse Acting Range:

Throughout his career, Broderick Crawford showcased his versatility as an actor by taking on a wide range of roles in both film and television. From playing villains to heroic figures, Crawford demonstrated his ability to embody various characters with depth and authenticity.

5. Political Activism:

Outside of his acting career, Crawford was also known for his involvement in political activism. He was a vocal advocate for various social causes and often used his platform to raise awareness about important issues facing society.

6. Personal Struggles:

Despite his professional success, Crawford faced personal struggles throughout his life, including battles with alcoholism and health issues. Despite these challenges, Crawford continued to persevere and maintain his dedication to his craft.

7. Legacy in Hollywood:

Broderick Crawford’s contributions to the entertainment industry have left a lasting impact on Hollywood. His memorable performances and dedication to his craft have solidified his legacy as a talented and influential actor.

8. Family Life:

Crawford was married three times and had two children. He valued his family deeply and often credited them for providing him with love and support throughout his career.

9. Philanthropic Work:

In addition to his acting career, Crawford was also known for his philanthropic work and charitable endeavors. He supported various organizations and causes aimed at improving the lives of others and giving back to the community.

Now, let’s delve into some common questions about Broderick Crawford:

1. What was Broderick Crawford’s height?

Broderick Crawford stood at 6 feet 2 inches tall.

2. How much did Broderick Crawford weigh?

Crawford’s weight fluctuated throughout his life, but he was generally around 200-220 pounds.

3. Who was Broderick Crawford’s spouse?

Broderick Crawford was married three times, with his first two marriages ending in divorce. His third and final wife was Mary Alice Moore.

4. Did Broderick Crawford have any children?

Yes, Broderick Crawford had two children, a son named Kelly and a daughter named Kim.

5. What was Broderick Crawford’s age at the time of his death?

Broderick Crawford passed away on April 26, 1986, at the age of 74.

6. What other notable films did Broderick Crawford appear in?

In addition to “All the King’s Men,” Broderick Crawford appeared in films such as “Born Yesterday,” “Scandal Sheet,” and “Human Desire.”

7. How did Broderick Crawford’s role in “Highway Patrol” impact his career?

“Highway Patrol” catapulted Broderick Crawford to television stardom and solidified his status as a household name in Hollywood.

8. What awards did Broderick Crawford win throughout his career?

Broderick Crawford won numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in “All the King’s Men.”

9. Did Broderick Crawford ever return to the theater after his success in film and television?

While Broderick Crawford primarily focused on film and television later in his career, he occasionally returned to the stage for select productions.

10. What were some of Broderick Crawford’s hobbies outside of acting?

Broderick Crawford enjoyed painting, gardening, and spending time with his family when he wasn’t busy with his acting career.

11. How did Broderick Crawford navigate the challenges of fame and celebrity in Hollywood?

Broderick Crawford maintained a level-headed approach to fame and celebrity, often emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself and remaining grounded despite the trappings of success.

12. What was Broderick Crawford’s approach to acting and preparing for roles?

Broderick Crawford was known for his meticulous approach to acting, often immersing himself fully in his characters and dedicating himself to the craft of performance.

13. How did Broderick Crawford balance his personal life with his career in Hollywood?

Despite the demands of his career, Broderick Crawford made a concerted effort to prioritize his family and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

14. What impact did Broderick Crawford’s philanthropic work have on his legacy?

Broderick Crawford’s philanthropic work underscored his commitment to giving back to the community and making a positive impact on the world beyond his acting career.

15. How did Broderick Crawford’s personal struggles shape his approach to life and work?

Broderick Crawford’s personal struggles instilled in him a sense of resilience and determination, which he channeled into his acting career and other endeavors.

16. How did Broderick Crawford’s legacy endure in the years following his passing?

Broderick Crawford’s legacy continued to resonate with audiences and industry professionals, who recognized his contributions to film and television as enduring and significant.

17. What lessons can aspiring actors and performers learn from Broderick Crawford’s career and life?

Aspiring actors and performers can draw inspiration from Broderick Crawford’s dedication to his craft, versatility as an actor, and commitment to using his platform for positive change.

In conclusion, Broderick Crawford was a talented and influential actor whose career spanned decades and left an indelible mark on Hollywood. From his iconic roles in film and television to his philanthropic work and personal struggles, Crawford’s legacy endures as a testament to his passion for acting and commitment to making a difference in the world. As of 2024, Broderick Crawford’s net worth stands at an impressive $10 million, a testament to his enduring impact on the entertainment industry.



