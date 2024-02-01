Brittany Matthews Net Worth

Brittany Matthews is a well-known name in the world of sports and fitness. As a former professional soccer player turned entrepreneur, she has made a significant impact in both industries. With a strong social media presence and a successful business, Brittany has amassed a considerable net worth. In 2024, her net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Brittany Matthews and her journey to success:

1. Early Career in Soccer: Brittany Matthews began her career as a professional soccer player, playing as a midfielder for UMF Afturelding/Fram in Iceland. She also played for the professional team Iceland’s Keflavik F.C. before retiring from professional soccer to pursue other interests.

2. Fitness Entrepreneur: After retiring from professional soccer, Brittany turned her passion for fitness into a successful business. She founded Brittany Lynne Fitness, a company that offers personalized training and nutrition programs to clients looking to achieve their fitness goals.

3. Relationship with Patrick Mahomes: Brittany Matthews is engaged to NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The couple has been together since high school and recently got engaged in 2020. Their relationship has been a source of inspiration for many fans, as they support each other’s careers and personal endeavors.

4. Social Media Influencer: Brittany has a strong presence on social media, with over 2 million followers on Instagram. She regularly shares fitness tips, workout routines, and healthy recipes with her followers, inspiring them to lead a healthier lifestyle.

5. Philanthropy: Brittany is also known for her philanthropic work, supporting various causes and charities. She has raised funds for organizations such as the Special Olympics and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, using her platform to make a positive impact in the community.

6. Mom-to-Be: In 2024, Brittany is expecting her first child with Patrick Mahomes. The couple announced their pregnancy in 2021, and their fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their bundle of joy.

7. Business Ventures: In addition to Brittany Lynne Fitness, Brittany has ventured into other business opportunities. She has launched a line of activewear and fitness accessories, catering to her fitness-focused audience.

8. Personal Growth: Throughout her career, Brittany has focused on personal growth and self-improvement. She believes in the power of positivity and perseverance, and her success is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

9. Net Worth: With her successful business ventures, social media presence, and relationship with Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews has built a net worth of $10 million by 2024. Her dedication to fitness, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy has helped her achieve financial success while making a positive impact on the world around her.

Now, let’s dive into some common questions about Brittany Matthews:

1. How old is Brittany Matthews in 2024?

Brittany Matthews was born on September 1, 1995, so she would be 29 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Brittany Matthews?

Brittany Matthews is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

3. What is Brittany Matthews’ weight?

Brittany Matthews’ weight is not publicly disclosed.

4. Is Brittany Matthews married?

Brittany Matthews is engaged to NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but they are not married yet.

5. When did Brittany Matthews retire from professional soccer?

Brittany Matthews retired from professional soccer to pursue other interests after playing for Iceland’s Keflavik F.C.

6. How did Brittany Matthews meet Patrick Mahomes?

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes met in high school and have been together ever since.

7. What inspired Brittany Matthews to start her fitness business?

Brittany Matthews’ passion for fitness and helping others achieve their goals inspired her to start Brittany Lynne Fitness.

8. What are some of the causes Brittany Matthews supports?

Brittany Matthews has supported organizations such as the Special Olympics and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America through her philanthropic work.

9. How did Brittany Matthews announce her pregnancy?

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes announced their pregnancy on social media in 2021, sharing their excitement with fans.

10. What is Brittany Matthews’ Instagram handle?

Brittany Matthews’ Instagram handle is @brittanylynne.

11. What is the name of Brittany Matthews’ activewear line?

Brittany Matthews’ activewear line is called Brittany Lynne Active.

12. How does Brittany Matthews balance her personal life and career?

Brittany Matthews believes in prioritizing self-care and setting boundaries to maintain a healthy balance between her personal life and career.

13. What are some of Brittany Matthews’ favorite workout routines?

Brittany Matthews enjoys a variety of workouts, including strength training, HIIT, and yoga.

14. How has Brittany Matthews’ relationship with Patrick Mahomes influenced her career?

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes support each other’s careers and personal growth, inspiring each other to succeed in their respective fields.

15. What are some of Brittany Matthews’ future plans for her business?

Brittany Matthews plans to expand her fitness business and launch new products to cater to her growing audience.

16. How does Brittany Matthews stay motivated to achieve her goals?

Brittany Matthews stays motivated by setting clear goals, staying positive, and surrounding herself with supportive people who believe in her.

17. What advice would Brittany Matthews give to aspiring entrepreneurs?

Brittany Matthews advises aspiring entrepreneurs to follow their passion, stay focused on their goals, and never give up, even in the face of challenges.

In summary, Brittany Matthews is a successful entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, and philanthropist, with a net worth of $10 million in 2024. Her journey to success is marked by hard work, dedication, and a commitment to making a positive impact in the world. As she continues to inspire others with her fitness tips, business ventures, and personal growth, Brittany Matthews is sure to leave a lasting legacy in the sports and fitness industries.