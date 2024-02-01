Brittany Force Net Worth

Brittany Force is a force to be reckoned with in the world of drag racing. As the daughter of legendary drag racer John Force, Brittany has carved out her own successful career in the sport. With her impressive skills behind the wheel and her fierce determination to succeed, Brittany has become one of the top drivers in the NHRA Top Fuel division.

Born on July 8, 1986, in Yorba Linda, California, Brittany grew up surrounded by drag racing. Her father, John Force, is a 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion and one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport. From a young age, Brittany knew that she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a drag racer.

Brittany made her professional debut in 2013, driving for her father’s team, John Force Racing. In her first season, she quickly made a name for herself by winning the NHRA Rookie of the Year award. Since then, Brittany has continued to impress fans and competitors alike with her fearless driving and competitive spirit.

As of 2024, Brittany Force’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. This impressive sum is a result of her success on the track, as well as her endorsements and sponsorships. In addition to her racing career, Brittany has also appeared in various commercials and television shows, further adding to her wealth.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Brittany Force:

1. Brittany is the first female driver to win the NHRA Top Fuel championship, which she accomplished in 2017. This historic achievement solidified her place in drag racing history and inspired a new generation of female racers.

2. In addition to her success on the track, Brittany is also a dedicated philanthropist. She is involved in various charitable organizations, including the John Force Family Foundation, which supports children in need.

3. Brittany is known for her fearless driving style and her willingness to take risks on the track. She has set numerous speed records and is always pushing the limits of what is possible in drag racing.

4. Brittany comes from a racing family, with her father, John Force, and sisters, Ashley and Courtney, all competing in the sport. The Force family is one of the most well-known and successful families in drag racing history.

5. In 2018, Brittany was involved in a serious crash during a race in Pomona, California. Despite suffering a fractured pelvis and other injuries, she was back behind the wheel just a few months later, showing her resilience and determination.

6. Brittany is known for her love of animals, especially her two dogs, Bella and Coco. She often posts pictures of her furry friends on social media and is a passionate advocate for animal rescue and adoption.

7. Brittany is married to fellow drag racer Justin Ashley, who competes in the NHRA Top Fuel division. The couple met through their shared love of racing and have been together for several years.

8. In her free time, Brittany enjoys spending time outdoors, hiking, and camping. She is also a fan of classic cars and enjoys attending car shows and races in her spare time.

9. Brittany is a role model for young girls who aspire to pursue careers in male-dominated sports. She has spoken out about the importance of following your dreams and never giving up, no matter the obstacles you may face.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Brittany Force:

1. How old is Brittany Force?

Brittany Force was born on July 8, 1986, so as of 2024, she is 38 years old.

2. How tall is Brittany Force?

Brittany Force is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

3. What is Brittany Force’s weight?

Brittany Force’s weight is around 140 pounds.

4. Who is Brittany Force dating?

Brittany Force is married to fellow drag racer Justin Ashley.

5. What is Brittany Force’s net worth?

As of 2024, Brittany Force’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

6. How did Brittany Force get into drag racing?

Brittany grew up in a racing family and was inspired by her father, John Force, to pursue a career in drag racing. She made her professional debut in 2013 and quickly rose to success in the sport.

7. What is Brittany Force’s biggest career achievement?

Brittany’s biggest career achievement was winning the NHRA Top Fuel championship in 2017, becoming the first female driver to do so.

8. Has Brittany Force ever been in a serious accident?

Yes, Brittany was involved in a serious crash during a race in Pomona, California, in 2018. She suffered a fractured pelvis and other injuries but made a full recovery and returned to racing.

9. Does Brittany Force have any siblings?

Yes, Brittany has two sisters, Ashley and Courtney, who are also drag racers. The Force family is one of the most successful racing families in the sport.

10. What are Brittany Force’s hobbies outside of racing?

Brittany enjoys spending time outdoors, hiking, camping, and attending car shows and races. She is also a passionate animal lover and advocate for animal rescue.

11. How does Brittany give back to the community?

Brittany is involved in various charitable organizations, including the John Force Family Foundation, which supports children in need. She also uses her platform to inspire and empower young girls to pursue their dreams.

12. What sets Brittany Force apart from other drag racers?

Brittany’s fearless driving style, competitive spirit, and dedication to her sport set her apart from other racers. She is always pushing the limits and striving for excellence on the track.

13. What advice does Brittany Force have for aspiring racers?

Brittany encourages aspiring racers to never give up on their dreams and to always believe in themselves, no matter the challenges they may face. She believes that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

14. How does Brittany balance her racing career with her personal life?

Brittany credits her husband, Justin Ashley, and her family for their support and understanding as she balances her racing career with her personal life. She prioritizes self-care and makes time for her loved ones outside of the track.

15. What are Brittany Force’s goals for the future?

Brittany’s goals for the future include continuing to compete at the highest level in drag racing, inspiring young girls to pursue their passions, and giving back to her community through her charitable work.

16. What challenges has Brittany Force faced in her career?

Brittany has faced numerous challenges in her career, including injuries from crashes, the pressure of competing in a male-dominated sport, and the demands of being a professional athlete. However, she has overcome these challenges with grace and determination.

17. How does Brittany stay motivated and focused during races?

Brittany stays motivated and focused during races by visualizing success, staying calm under pressure, and trusting in her skills and training. She credits her mental toughness and competitive drive for her success on the track.

In conclusion, Brittany Force is a true trailblazer in the world of drag racing. With her impressive skills, fierce determination, and dedication to her sport, she has become one of the top drivers in the NHRA Top Fuel division. As of 2024, Brittany’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million, a testament to her success on and off the track. Whether she’s breaking speed records, inspiring young girls, or giving back to her community, Brittany Force continues to make her mark on the world of drag racing and beyond.