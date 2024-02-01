Brad Garrett Net Worth



Brad Garrett is a well-known American actor and comedian who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. With his towering height of 6 feet 8 inches and distinctive deep voice, Garrett has become a familiar face on both the big and small screens. While he is best known for his role as Robert Barone on the hit TV show “Everybody Loves Raymond,” Garrett has also appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout his career.

One aspect of Garrett’s life that often piques people’s interest is his net worth. As of 2024, Brad Garrett’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. However, there is much more to this talented actor than just his financial success. Here are 9 interesting facts about Brad Garrett that you may not know:

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings: Born Brad H. Gerstenfeld on April 14, 1960, in Woodland Hills, California, Garrett began performing stand-up comedy at various clubs in Los Angeles during the 1980s. He eventually adopted the stage name Brad Garrett and quickly gained recognition for his unique comedic style and towering presence.

2. Breakout Role on “Everybody Loves Raymond”: Garrett’s big break came in 1996 when he was cast as Robert Barone, the bumbling older brother of Ray Romano’s character, on the hit sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond.” His portrayal of Robert earned him three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

3. Voice Acting Success: In addition to his live-action work, Garrett has also found success as a voice actor in animated films and television shows. He provided the voice of Bloat the blowfish in the hit Pixar movie “Finding Nemo” and has lent his voice to characters in projects such as “Ratatouille,” “Tangled,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

4. Stand-Up Comedy Specials: Throughout his career, Garrett has continued to perform stand-up comedy and has released several comedy specials. His dry wit and self-deprecating humor have endeared him to audiences around the world, and he remains a popular draw on the stand-up circuit.

5. Broadway Success: In 2009, Garrett made his Broadway debut in the critically acclaimed play “The Odd Couple,” alongside Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick. His performance as the poker-playing friend of Oscar Madison received rave reviews, further showcasing his versatility as an actor.

6. Poker Enthusiast: In addition to his on-screen work, Garrett is also an avid poker player. He has competed in various celebrity poker tournaments and has even appeared on the World Poker Tour. His love of the game has earned him a reputation as a skilled player among his peers.

7. Philanthropic Work: Despite his busy schedule, Garrett is actively involved in various charitable causes. He has lent his support to organizations such as the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, using his platform to raise awareness and funds for important causes.

8. Personal Life: Brad Garrett was previously married to Jill Diven, with whom he shares two children. The couple divorced in 2007 after seven years of marriage. Garrett has since been in a long-term relationship with Isabella Quella, a film producer.

9. Continued Success: As of 2024, Brad Garrett shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to work in both film and television, with upcoming projects that are sure to delight audiences. With his talent, humor, and unmistakable presence, Garrett has solidified his status as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Now that you know more about Brad Garrett beyond just his net worth, here are some common questions about the actor/comedian:

1. How old is Brad Garrett?

Brad Garrett was born on April 14, 1960, making him 64 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Brad Garrett?

Brad Garrett stands at an impressive height of 6 feet 8 inches.

3. What is Brad Garrett’s net worth?

As of 2024, Brad Garrett’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million.

4. Who is Brad Garrett dating?

Brad Garrett has been in a relationship with Isabella Quella, a film producer, since his divorce from Jill Diven in 2007.

5. What is Brad Garrett’s most famous role?

Brad Garrett is best known for his portrayal of Robert Barone on the hit TV show “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

6. Has Brad Garrett won any awards?

Yes, Brad Garrett has won three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

7. What other TV shows has Brad Garrett appeared in?

In addition to “Everybody Loves Raymond,” Brad Garrett has appeared in TV shows such as “Fargo,” “Single Parents,” and “I’m Dying Up Here.”

8. What movies has Brad Garrett starred in?

Brad Garrett has lent his voice to characters in animated films such as “Finding Nemo,” “Ratatouille,” and “Tangled.”

9. Does Brad Garrett still perform stand-up comedy?

Yes, Brad Garrett continues to perform stand-up comedy and has released several comedy specials throughout his career.

10. What is Brad Garrett’s Broadway debut?

Brad Garrett made his Broadway debut in 2009 in the play “The Odd Couple,” alongside Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick.

11. What charity work is Brad Garrett involved in?

Brad Garrett supports organizations such as the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

12. Does Brad Garrett have any children?

Brad Garrett has two children from his previous marriage to Jill Diven.

13. What is Brad Garrett’s poker background?

Brad Garrett is an avid poker player and has competed in various celebrity poker tournaments and the World Poker Tour.

14. What upcoming projects does Brad Garrett have?

Brad Garrett continues to work in film and television, with upcoming projects that are sure to showcase his talent and humor.

15. What is Brad Garrett’s reputation in Hollywood?

Brad Garrett is known for his professionalism, talent, and sense of humor, making him a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

16. What sets Brad Garrett apart from other actors/comedians?

Brad Garrett’s towering height, distinctive voice, and dry wit make him a unique and memorable presence in Hollywood.

17. What can fans expect from Brad Garrett in the future?

Fans can look forward to more laughter, entertainment, and heartfelt performances from Brad Garrett as he continues to captivate audiences with his talent and charm.

In conclusion, Brad Garrett’s net worth is just one aspect of his remarkable career in the entertainment industry. With his comedic talent, acting skills, and philanthropic efforts, Garrett has established himself as a beloved figure in Hollywood. As he continues to entertain audiences with his work on screen and stage, there is no doubt that Brad Garrett’s legacy will endure for years to come.



