Brad Delp Net Worth



Brad Delp was a talented musician and singer best known as the lead vocalist for the band Boston. Born on June 12, 1951, in Danvers, Massachusetts, Delp’s musical career began in the 1970s when he joined the band, which would go on to achieve great success and earn him a considerable net worth. Unfortunately, Delp passed away in 2007, but his legacy lives on through his music and contributions to the rock genre.

1. Brad Delp’s Net Worth:

Brad Delp’s net worth at the time of his passing in 2007 was estimated to be around $5 million. This amount was amassed through his successful music career with Boston, as well as his work on various solo projects and collaborations with other artists.

2. Early Life and Musical Beginnings:

Delp’s love for music began at a young age, and he started playing guitar and singing in local bands in his hometown of Danvers, Massachusetts. He eventually joined the band Boston in the early 1970s, where he would become known for his powerful vocals and harmonies.

3. Success with Boston:

Boston’s self-titled debut album was released in 1976 and became an instant success, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and eventually going on to be certified 17x Platinum. Delp’s vocals on hits like “More Than a Feeling” and “Peace of Mind” helped solidify the band’s place in rock history.

4. Solo Projects and Collaborations:

In addition to his work with Boston, Delp also pursued solo projects and collaborations with other artists. He released a solo album in 1992 titled “Delp and Goudreau” with former Boston guitarist Barry Goudreau, as well as working with other musicians on various projects throughout his career.

5. Personal Life:

Delp was known for being a private person when it came to his personal life. He was married twice and had two children from his first marriage. He was also known for his love of animals, particularly his pet cats.

6. Tragic Passing:

In 2007, Brad Delp tragically passed away at the age of 55. His death was ruled a suicide, and it came as a shock to his fans and the music community. Delp’s passing left a void in the music world, but his music continues to be celebrated and remembered by fans around the world.

7. Legacy:

Despite his untimely passing, Brad Delp’s legacy lives on through his music and contributions to the rock genre. His powerful vocals and harmonies with Boston continue to inspire musicians and fans alike, and his impact on the music industry is still felt today.

8. Influence on Future Generations:

Delp’s influence on future generations of musicians is undeniable. His vocal style and range have been emulated by countless artists, and his work with Boston continues to be revered as some of the best in rock music history.

9. Remembering Brad Delp:

As we look back on Brad Delp’s life and career, it’s important to remember the impact he had on the music world and the joy he brought to fans through his music. His legacy will continue to live on through his timeless songs and unforgettable performances.

Common Questions about Brad Delp:

1. What was Brad Delp’s height?

– Brad Delp was 5 feet 8 inches tall.

2. Who was Brad Delp married to?

– Brad Delp was married twice during his lifetime.

3. Did Brad Delp have any children?

– Yes, Brad Delp had two children from his first marriage.

4. What was Brad Delp’s net worth at the time of his passing?

– Brad Delp’s net worth was estimated to be around $5 million.

5. How did Brad Delp pass away?

– Brad Delp passed away in 2007 from suicide.

6. What was Brad Delp’s most famous band?

– Brad Delp was best known as the lead vocalist for the band Boston.

7. Did Brad Delp have any solo projects?

– Yes, Brad Delp released a solo album in 1992 titled “Delp and Goudreau”.

8. How old was Brad Delp when he passed away?

– Brad Delp was 55 years old when he passed away.

9. What was Brad Delp’s hometown?

– Brad Delp was born in Danvers, Massachusetts.

10. What was Brad Delp’s favorite animal?

– Brad Delp was known for his love of cats.

11. What was Brad Delp’s favorite Boston song to perform?

– Brad Delp’s favorite Boston song to perform was “More Than a Feeling”.

12. Did Brad Delp ever collaborate with other artists?

– Yes, Brad Delp collaborated with other musicians on various projects throughout his career.

13. What was Brad Delp’s vocal range?

– Brad Delp was known for his impressive vocal range and ability to hit high notes.

14. What instrument did Brad Delp play?

– Brad Delp was a talented guitarist in addition to being a vocalist.

15. How did Brad Delp’s passing impact the music world?

– Brad Delp’s passing left a void in the music world, but his music continues to be celebrated and remembered by fans.

16. What was Brad Delp’s favorite Boston album?

– Brad Delp’s favorite Boston album was their self-titled debut album.

17. How is Brad Delp remembered today?

– Brad Delp is remembered as a talented musician and vocalist whose legacy lives on through his music.

In conclusion, Brad Delp was a talented musician and vocalist whose impact on the rock genre continues to be felt today. His net worth may have been considerable, but his true legacy lies in the music he created and the joy he brought to fans around the world. As we remember Brad Delp and his contributions to the music industry, we can’t help but be grateful for the talent and passion he shared with us during his time on this earth.



