

Blake Bortles is a former professional football player who has had a successful career in the NFL. Born on April 28, 1992, in Altamonte Springs, Florida, Bortles played college football at the University of Central Florida before being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Over the course of his career, Bortles has earned a significant amount of money through his contracts and endorsements, leading to a substantial net worth. As of the year 2024, Blake Bortles’ net worth is estimated to be around $8 million.

While many articles focus solely on an individual’s net worth, this article will delve deeper into Blake Bortles’ life and career, providing nine interesting facts about the former quarterback:

1. College Success: During his time at the University of Central Florida, Bortles was instrumental in leading the Knights to an impressive 12-1 record in the 2013 season. He was named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and helped UCF to a Fiesta Bowl victory over Baylor.

2. NFL Draft: Blake Bortles was selected as the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ahead of other notable quarterbacks such as Johnny Manziel and Teddy Bridgewater. He signed a four-year, $20.6 million contract with the Jaguars, including a $13.3 million signing bonus.

3. Playoff Run: In the 2017 NFL season, Bortles led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game, where they narrowly lost to the New England Patriots. Bortles’ performance in the playoffs earned him praise and solidified his status as a capable starting quarterback in the league.

4. Contract Extension: Following his successful 2017 season, Blake Bortles signed a three-year contract extension with the Jaguars worth $54 million, with $26.5 million guaranteed. This contract made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL at the time.

5. Endorsements: Throughout his career, Bortles has secured endorsement deals with companies such as Adidas and Pepsi. These partnerships have added to his overall net worth and helped to raise his profile off the field.

6. Benchings and Releases: Despite his early success with the Jaguars, Bortles struggled in the following seasons, leading to him being benched multiple times and eventually released by the team in 2019. He went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams but primarily served as a backup quarterback.

7. Philanthropy: In addition to his football career, Blake Bortles is also actively involved in charitable endeavors. He established the Blake Bortles Foundation, which aims to support children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through various programs and initiatives.

8. Personal Life: Blake Bortles is known for his laid-back personality and sense of humor off the field. He has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Lindsey Duke, who gained fame for her social media presence during Bortles’ time in college and the NFL.

9. Retirement: In 2021, Blake Bortles officially announced his retirement from professional football after spending seven seasons in the NFL. Despite his ups and downs in the league, Bortles expressed gratitude for his time playing the sport and looked forward to the next chapter of his life.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Blake Bortles:

1. What is Blake Bortles’ age?

Blake Bortles was born on April 28, 1992, making him 32 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Blake Bortles?

Blake Bortles stands at 6 feet 5 inches tall, which is considered ideal height for a quarterback in the NFL.

3. What is Blake Bortles’ weight?

Blake Bortles weighs around 236 pounds, a typical weight for a professional football player of his size.

4. Is Blake Bortles married?

As of the year 2024, Blake Bortles is not married. He has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Lindsey Duke.

5. What is Blake Bortles’ net worth?

Blake Bortles’ net worth is estimated to be around $8 million as of the year 2024, stemming from his NFL contracts and endorsements.

6. Where is Blake Bortles from?

Blake Bortles hails from Altamonte Springs, Florida, where he was born and raised before embarking on his football career.

7. What teams did Blake Bortles play for in the NFL?

Blake Bortles played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014 to 2018 and later signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 before retiring from professional football in 2021.

8. What is Blake Bortles’ philanthropic work?

Blake Bortles is actively involved in charitable work through the Blake Bortles Foundation, which supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

9. Does Blake Bortles have any children?

As of the year 2024, Blake Bortles does not have any children. He has focused on his football career and philanthropic endeavors.

10. What are Blake Bortles’ hobbies outside of football?

In his free time, Blake Bortles enjoys golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

11. Has Blake Bortles appeared in any TV shows or movies?

While Blake Bortles has not ventured into acting, he has made guest appearances on various sports talk shows and podcasts to discuss his football career.

12. Does Blake Bortles have any siblings?

Blake Bortles has a younger brother, Colby, who also played football at the University of Central Florida before pursuing a career in real estate.

13. What are Blake Bortles’ future plans after retiring from the NFL?

After retiring from the NFL, Blake Bortles has expressed interest in pursuing coaching opportunities or working in sports media to stay connected to the game he loves.

14. What is Blake Bortles’ favorite football memory?

One of Blake Bortles’ favorite football memories is leading the UCF Knights to a Fiesta Bowl victory in 2014, capping off an outstanding college career.

15. How did Blake Bortles stay in shape during the offseason?

During the offseason, Blake Bortles focused on strength training, conditioning, and practicing his throwing mechanics to stay prepared for the upcoming NFL season.

16. What advice would Blake Bortles give to aspiring football players?

Blake Bortles advises aspiring football players to stay dedicated, work hard, and never give up on their dreams, even in the face of adversity.

17. How does Blake Bortles want to be remembered in the NFL?

Blake Bortles hopes to be remembered as a competitive and resilient quarterback who gave his all on the field and made a positive impact on the communities he served.

In conclusion, Blake Bortles has had a successful career in the NFL, earning a substantial net worth through his contracts and endorsements. While he faced challenges and setbacks along the way, Bortles remained dedicated to the game he loves and made a lasting impact both on and off the field. As he embarks on the next phase of his life post-retirement, Blake Bortles will undoubtedly continue to make a difference in the lives of others through his philanthropic work and passion for the game of football.



