Big Cat Barstool Net Worth



Big Cat, the co-founder of Barstool Sports, is a popular figure in the world of sports media. Known for his witty humor and unique perspective, Big Cat has amassed a significant net worth over the years. In this article, we will delve into Big Cat’s net worth and uncover some interesting facts about this internet sensation.

Net Worth of Big Cat

As of the year 2024, Big Cat’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. This impressive sum is a result of his successful career in sports media and his various business ventures. Alongside his partner Dave Portnoy, Big Cat has built Barstool Sports into a multi-million dollar empire, with a loyal fan base and a wide range of revenue streams.

9 Interesting Facts About Big Cat

1. Early Beginnings: Big Cat, whose real name is Dan Katz, hails from Chicago, Illinois. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he studied journalism and began honing his skills as a sports writer. After graduating, he worked for various sports media outlets before joining Barstool Sports in 2012.

2. Rise to Fame: Big Cat’s unique blend of humor and sports analysis quickly gained him a following on social media. His podcast, “Pardon My Take,” which he co-hosts with PFT Commenter, has become one of the most popular sports podcasts in the world, with millions of listeners each week.

3. Business Ventures: In addition to his work with Barstool Sports, Big Cat has ventured into other business opportunities. He has invested in various start-ups and serves as a brand ambassador for several companies. These ventures have helped increase his net worth significantly.

4. Personal Life: Big Cat is known for his laid-back personality and quick wit. He is married to his college sweetheart, Emily, and the couple has two children together. Despite his busy schedule, Big Cat makes time for his family and enjoys spending time with them whenever he can.

5. Philanthropy: Big Cat is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has donated to various charities and causes, including those related to mental health awareness and animal welfare. His charitable work has endeared him to fans and earned him respect in the sports media industry.

6. Social Media Presence: Big Cat is active on social media, where he shares updates on his latest projects and interacts with fans. His Twitter account, @BarstoolBigCat, has over 1 million followers, and his Instagram account boasts a similar following. He uses these platforms to engage with his audience and promote his work.

7. Sports Fanatic: As a sports media personality, Big Cat is a die-hard fan of Chicago sports teams, particularly the Bears, Cubs, and Bulls. He often incorporates his fandom into his content, providing a relatable and authentic perspective on the ups and downs of being a sports fan.

8. Creative Endeavors: In addition to his work in sports media, Big Cat has dabbled in creative projects. He has written for various publications and has appeared on television shows and podcasts. His versatility and talent have helped him establish himself as a respected figure in the industry.

9. Future Plans: Looking ahead, Big Cat shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to expand his brand and explore new opportunities in sports media and beyond. With his entrepreneurial spirit and dedicated work ethic, it’s safe to say that Big Cat’s net worth will only continue to grow in the years to come.

Common Questions About Big Cat

1. How old is Big Cat?

Big Cat was born on March 30, 1985, making him 39 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Big Cat?

Big Cat stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall.

3. What is Big Cat’s weight?

Big Cat’s weight is approximately 220 pounds.

4. Is Big Cat married?

Yes, Big Cat is married to his college sweetheart, Emily.

5. Does Big Cat have children?

Yes, Big Cat and Emily have two children.

6. Who is Big Cat dating?

Big Cat is happily married to Emily and is not currently dating anyone else.

7. What is Big Cat’s real name?

Big Cat’s real name is Dan Katz.

8. Where is Big Cat from?

Big Cat is originally from Chicago, Illinois.

9. What is Big Cat’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Big Cat’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

10. Does Big Cat have any siblings?

Big Cat has a sister, who he occasionally mentions on his podcast.

11. What are Big Cat’s favorite sports teams?

Big Cat is a fan of Chicago sports teams, particularly the Bears, Cubs, and Bulls.

12. How did Big Cat meet Dave Portnoy?

Big Cat met Dave Portnoy through mutual friends in the sports media industry and the two hit it off immediately.

13. What is Big Cat’s favorite part of working at Barstool Sports?

Big Cat enjoys the creative freedom and camaraderie at Barstool Sports, as well as the opportunity to connect with fans on a personal level.

14. Does Big Cat have any pets?

Big Cat is a cat lover and has a pet cat named Whiskers.

15. What are Big Cat’s hobbies outside of work?

Big Cat enjoys playing golf, watching sports, and spending time with his family in his free time.

16. How did Big Cat come up with his nickname?

Big Cat’s nickname was given to him by friends in college, who thought he resembled a big cat due to his size and demeanor.

17. What advice would Big Cat give to aspiring sports media personalities?

Big Cat advises aspiring sports media personalities to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

In conclusion, Big Cat’s net worth is a testament to his hard work, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit. As a co-founder of Barstool Sports, he has carved out a successful career in sports media and continues to inspire fans with his humor and authenticity. With his dedication to his craft and his commitment to his family, Big Cat’s future looks bright indeed.



