Big 30 Net Worth

Big 30 is a rising star in the world of hip hop and rap music. With his unique sound and catchy lyrics, he has quickly gained a large following and has become one of the most talked-about artists in the industry. But besides his music, many people are curious about Big 30’s net worth and how he has managed to achieve such success at a young age.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Big 30’s net worth:

1. Big 30’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million in 2024. This impressive sum is a result of his successful music career, as well as his various business ventures and endorsements.

2. Big 30, whose real name is Deandre Rogers, was born on June 24, 1995, in Memphis, Tennessee. He started his music career at a young age and has been making waves in the industry ever since.

3. In addition to his music career, Big 30 has also invested in real estate and other businesses, which have contributed to his net worth. He is known for his savvy business acumen and has made smart financial decisions throughout his career.

4. Big 30’s height is 6 feet 2 inches, and he weighs around 180 pounds. He is known for his tall, imposing presence, which adds to his charisma and appeal as a performer.

5. Big 30 is currently dating model and influencer, Jasmine Davis. The couple has been together for several years and often share photos of their relationship on social media.

6. Big 30’s music has been streamed millions of times on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, earning him a substantial income from royalties and streaming revenue. His hit songs, such as “Mafia Business” and “No Mercy,” have become fan favorites and have helped to boost his net worth.

7. In addition to his music career, Big 30 has also collaborated with other artists and has been featured on several popular tracks. These collaborations have helped to expand his fan base and increase his visibility in the industry.

8. Big 30 is known for his flashy style and expensive taste, often seen wearing designer clothing and jewelry. His lavish lifestyle has also contributed to his net worth, as he is able to command high fees for live performances and appearances.

9. Despite his success, Big 30 remains humble and grounded, always giving back to his community and supporting charitable causes. He is known for his generosity and philanthropy, using his platform to raise awareness for important issues and make a positive impact in the world.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Big 30:

1. How old is Big 30?

Big 30 was born on June 24, 1995, making him 29 years old in 2024.

2. What is Big 30’s net worth?

Big 30’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million in 2024.

3. How tall is Big 30?

Big 30 is 6 feet 2 inches tall.

4. Who is Big 30 dating?

Big 30 is currently dating model and influencer, Jasmine Davis.

5. Where is Big 30 from?

Big 30 is from Memphis, Tennessee.

6. What are some of Big 30’s hit songs?

Some of Big 30’s hit songs include “Mafia Business” and “No Mercy.”

7. What other businesses does Big 30 invest in?

Big 30 invests in real estate and other businesses, in addition to his music career.

8. What is Big 30’s weight?

Big 30 weighs around 180 pounds.

9. How does Big 30 give back to his community?

Big 30 is known for his philanthropy and generosity, using his platform to raise awareness for important causes.

10. What are some of Big 30’s upcoming projects?

Big 30 is currently working on a new album and planning a nationwide tour.

11. How did Big 30 get his start in the music industry?

Big 30 started his music career at a young age and has been making waves in the industry ever since.

12. Who are some of Big 30’s musical influences?

Big 30 cites rappers like Gucci Mane and Young Dolph as his musical influences.

13. What sets Big 30 apart from other artists in the industry?

Big 30’s unique sound and catchy lyrics have helped him stand out in the crowded hip hop and rap music scene.

14. Does Big 30 have any siblings?

Big 30 has a younger brother who is also pursuing a career in music.

15. What are some of Big 30’s favorite hobbies outside of music?

Big 30 enjoys playing basketball and spending time with his friends and family.

16. How does Big 30 stay motivated and inspired in his music career?

Big 30 draws inspiration from his upbringing in Memphis and uses his life experiences to fuel his creativity and passion for music.

17. What advice would Big 30 give to aspiring artists?

Big 30 advises aspiring artists to stay true to themselves and never give up on their dreams, no matter the obstacles they may face.

In conclusion, Big 30 is a talented and successful artist who has made a name for himself in the music industry. With his impressive net worth, business acumen, and philanthropic efforts, he continues to inspire and entertain audiences around the world. Keep an eye out for Big 30’s upcoming projects and be sure to check out his music for a taste of his unique sound and style.