Benjamin Crump Net Worth



Benjamin Crump is a prominent civil rights attorney who has made a name for himself by representing clients in high-profile cases involving racial injustice and police brutality. His dedication to fighting for justice has earned him widespread recognition and respect in the legal community. In addition to his legal work, Crump is also a media personality, author, and advocate for social change. With his diverse range of talents and accomplishments, it’s no wonder that many people are curious about Benjamin Crump’s net worth and personal life.

1. Early Life and Education

Benjamin Crump was born on October 10, 1969, in Lumberton, North Carolina. He grew up in a working-class family and was inspired to become a lawyer after witnessing the injustices faced by African Americans in his community. Crump attended Florida State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. He went on to graduate from Florida State University College of Law in 1995.

2. Legal Career

After completing law school, Benjamin Crump began his legal career as a public defender in Tallahassee, Florida. He later went on to work as a civil rights attorney, focusing on cases involving police misconduct, wrongful death, and racial discrimination. Crump gained national attention for his work representing the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and George Floyd, among others.

3. Media Personality

In addition to his legal work, Benjamin Crump has become a familiar face in the media, appearing on television shows, podcasts, and news programs to discuss legal issues and social justice. He has also written a book, “Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People,” which explores the systemic racism and inequality in the criminal justice system.

4. Social Activism

Benjamin Crump is a passionate advocate for social change and has been involved in numerous campaigns and initiatives to promote civil rights and equality. He has spoken at rallies, marches, and conferences across the country, urging for reforms to the criminal justice system and greater accountability for law enforcement officers.

5. Net Worth

As of 2024, Benjamin Crump’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. This impressive figure is a testament to his successful legal career and media ventures. Crump’s high-profile cases and media appearances have undoubtedly contributed to his financial success.

6. Personal Life

Benjamin Crump is a dedicated family man and is married to his wife, Genae Angelique Crump. The couple has two children together and resides in Miami, Florida. In his free time, Crump enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and advocating for social justice causes.

7. Height and Weight

Benjamin Crump stands at a height of 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) and has a weight of around 190 pounds (86 kg). His tall stature and athletic build reflect his strong presence and determination as a legal advocate.

8. Awards and Recognition

Throughout his career, Benjamin Crump has received numerous awards and accolades for his legal work and social activism. He has been honored by organizations such as the NAACP, the National Bar Association, and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference for his contributions to civil rights and justice.

9. Future Endeavors

Looking ahead, Benjamin Crump shows no signs of slowing down in his pursuit of justice and equality. He continues to take on challenging cases and amplify the voices of marginalized communities through his legal advocacy and media platforms. With his passion and dedication, Crump is sure to make a lasting impact on the fight for social justice.

In conclusion, Benjamin Crump is a trailblazing civil rights attorney who has made significant contributions to the fight for justice and equality. His impressive net worth, personal life, and dedication to social activism make him a true role model for aspiring legal advocates and social change agents. As he continues to push for reforms and amplify the voices of marginalized communities, Benjamin Crump’s impact on the legal community and society at large is sure to endure for years to come.



