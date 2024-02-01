Bam Margera Net Worth



Bam Margera is a name that is synonymous with the world of skateboarding and reality television. Born on September 28, 1979, in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Brandon Cole Margera rose to fame through his appearances on the hit MTV show “Jackass” and his own spin-off series “Viva La Bam.” Known for his wild stunts, pranks, and larger-than-life personality, Bam quickly became a fan favorite and a pop culture icon.

As of the year 2024, Bam Margera’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. But there is more to this multi-talented individual than just his financial success. Here are nine interesting facts about Bam Margera that you may not have known:

1. Skateboarding Prodigy: Bam Margera began skateboarding at a young age and quickly made a name for himself in the skateboarding world. He turned pro at the age of 17 and has since become a well-respected figure in the skateboarding community.

2. Film and Television Career: In addition to his work on “Jackass” and “Viva La Bam,” Bam Margera has also appeared in several films, including “Haggard” and “Jackass: The Movie.” He has proven himself to be a versatile performer and has gained a loyal following of fans.

3. Musician: Bam Margera is also a talented musician and has been a member of several bands, including CKY and Fuckface Unstoppable. He has released several albums and has performed around the world.

4. Entrepreneur: In addition to his entertainment career, Bam Margera is also a successful entrepreneur. He has his own clothing line, a skate shop, and has dabbled in various business ventures.

5. Personal Struggles: Despite his success, Bam Margera has faced his fair share of personal struggles. He has battled addiction and mental health issues, which have been well-documented in the media. However, he has been open about his struggles and has worked hard to overcome them.

6. Family Man: Bam Margera is a devoted family man and has a wife, Nicole Boyd, and a son, Phoenix Wolf. He is known for his close relationship with his family and often shares photos and videos of them on social media.

7. Philanthropist: Bam Margera is also a philanthropist and is involved in several charitable organizations. He has used his platform to raise awareness and funds for causes that are important to him, such as mental health and addiction recovery.

8. Extreme Sports Enthusiast: In addition to skateboarding, Bam Margera is an avid fan of extreme sports. He has participated in activities such as snowboarding, motocross, and skydiving, and is always seeking new thrills and challenges.

9. Animal Lover: Bam Margera is a passionate animal lover and has several pets, including dogs, cats, and even a pet pig. He often shares photos and videos of his furry friends on social media and advocates for animal rights.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Bam Margera:

1. How old is Bam Margera in 2024?

Bam Margera will be 45 years old in 2024, as he was born on September 28, 1979.

2. How tall is Bam Margera?

Bam Margera is 5 feet 8 inches tall.

3. How much does Bam Margera weigh?

Bam Margera’s weight fluctuates, but he is estimated to weigh around 165 pounds.

4. Who is Bam Margera married to?

Bam Margera is married to Nicole Boyd, whom he wed in 2013.

5. Does Bam Margera have children?

Yes, Bam Margera has a son named Phoenix Wolf.

6. What is Bam Margera’s net worth?

As of 2024, Bam Margera’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

7. What bands has Bam Margera been a part of?

Bam Margera has been a member of bands such as CKY and Fuckface Unstoppable.

8. What businesses does Bam Margera own?

Bam Margera owns a clothing line, a skate shop, and has dabbled in various business ventures.

9. What are some of Bam Margera’s personal struggles?

Bam Margera has faced addiction and mental health issues, which he has been open about in the media.

10. What charitable organizations is Bam Margera involved with?

Bam Margera is involved in several charitable organizations, including those focused on mental health and addiction recovery.

11. What extreme sports does Bam Margera enjoy?

Bam Margera enjoys activities such as snowboarding, motocross, and skydiving.

12. How many pets does Bam Margera have?

Bam Margera has several pets, including dogs, cats, and a pet pig.

13. What is Bam Margera’s favorite animal?

Bam Margera is a big fan of dogs and often shares photos and videos of his furry friends on social media.

14. What is Bam Margera’s favorite skateboarding trick?

Bam Margera is known for his signature move, the “Bam Slam,” which involves flipping his skateboard while performing a handstand.

15. What is Bam Margera’s favorite movie?

Bam Margera is a fan of cult classics such as “The Big Lebowski” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

16. What is Bam Margera’s favorite food?

Bam Margera is a fan of pizza and has even opened his own pizza restaurant in Pennsylvania.

17. What is Bam Margera’s favorite vacation spot?

Bam Margera enjoys spending time in Hawaii, where he can relax on the beach and surf.

In conclusion, Bam Margera is a multi-talented individual who has made a name for himself in the worlds of skateboarding, film, television, music, and entrepreneurship. Despite facing personal struggles, he has persevered and continued to thrive in his career. With a loyal fan base and a successful net worth, Bam Margera is sure to remain a prominent figure in popular culture for years to come.



