Balthazar Getty Net Worth



Balthazar Getty is a well-known American actor, musician, and producer who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Born on January 22, 1975, in Tarzana, California, Getty comes from a prominent family with a long history in Hollywood. His father, John Paul Getty III, was a well-known actor and his mother, Gisela Getty, is a renowned photographer.

Getty began his acting career at a young age, appearing in commercials and television shows before making his film debut in the 1990 movie “Lord of the Flies.” He went on to star in a number of successful films, including “Natural Born Killers,” “Lost Highway,” and “White Squall.” Getty also appeared in the popular television series “Alias” and “Brothers & Sisters.”

In addition to his acting career, Getty is also a talented musician. He is the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the band Ringside, which he formed in 2005. The band has released two albums and has toured extensively around the world.

As of 2024, Balthazar Getty’s net worth is estimated to be around $200 million. His wealth comes from his successful acting career, his music endeavors, and his work as a producer. Getty has also made smart investments in real estate and other ventures, which have contributed to his impressive net worth.

Here are nine interesting facts about Balthazar Getty:

1. Getty comes from a wealthy family with a long history in Hollywood. His grandfather, J. Paul Getty, was an oil tycoon and one of the richest men in the world. Despite his family’s wealth, Getty has worked hard to establish himself as a successful actor and musician in his own right.

2. Getty’s breakout role came in the 1992 film “Where the Day Takes You,” in which he played the troubled teenager Tommy. The film was a critical success and helped to launch Getty’s acting career.

3. Getty is a talented musician and has been playing guitar since he was a teenager. In addition to Ringside, he has also collaborated with other musicians and bands over the years.

4. Getty has been married to fashion designer Rosetta Millington since 2000, and the couple has four children together. They have been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including supporting organizations that work to protect the environment and promote social justice.

5. Getty is known for his eclectic and bohemian sense of style. He is often seen wearing vintage clothing and accessories, and he has been praised for his unique fashion sense.

6. Getty has faced his fair share of controversies over the years, including a highly publicized affair with actress Sienna Miller in 2008. Despite the negative attention, Getty has remained focused on his career and his family.

7. Getty is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken openly about his own struggles with anxiety and depression. He has worked to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues and has encouraged others to seek help when needed.

8. Getty is an avid art collector and has a passion for contemporary and modern art. He has amassed an impressive collection of paintings, sculptures, and other works of art over the years.

9. Getty is a dedicated father and family man, and he prioritizes spending time with his wife and children. He has spoken about the importance of family in his life and the joy that his children bring him.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Balthazar Getty:

1. How old is Balthazar Getty?

Balthazar Getty was born on January 22, 1975, so he is currently 49 years old.

2. How tall is Balthazar Getty?

Balthazar Getty is 6 feet 3 inches tall.

3. What is Balthazar Getty’s weight?

Balthazar Getty’s weight is approximately 185 pounds.

4. Who is Balthazar Getty’s spouse?

Balthazar Getty is married to fashion designer Rosetta Millington.

5. How many children does Balthazar Getty have?

Balthazar Getty and Rosetta Millington have four children together.

6. What is Balthazar Getty’s net worth?

As of 2024, Balthazar Getty’s net worth is estimated to be around $200 million.

7. What is Balthazar Getty’s band called?

Balthazar Getty’s band is called Ringside.

8. What was Balthazar Getty’s breakout role?

Balthazar Getty’s breakout role came in the 1992 film “Where the Day Takes You.”

9. What is Balthazar Getty’s stance on mental health awareness?

Balthazar Getty is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken openly about his own struggles with anxiety and depression.

10. What is Balthazar Getty’s fashion sense like?

Balthazar Getty is known for his eclectic and bohemian sense of style, often wearing vintage clothing and accessories.

11. What is Balthazar Getty’s involvement in philanthropic efforts?

Balthazar Getty and his wife have been involved in various philanthropic efforts, supporting organizations that work to protect the environment and promote social justice.

12. What controversies has Balthazar Getty faced?

Balthazar Getty has faced controversies, including a highly publicized affair with actress Sienna Miller in 2008.

13. What is Balthazar Getty’s passion outside of acting and music?

Balthazar Getty is an avid art collector with a passion for contemporary and modern art.

14. How does Balthazar Getty prioritize his family?

Balthazar Getty is a dedicated father and family man, prioritizing spending time with his wife and children.

15. What is Balthazar Getty’s father known for?

Balthazar Getty’s father, John Paul Getty III, was a well-known actor.

16. What genre of music does Ringside play?

Ringside plays alternative rock music.

17. What is Balthazar Getty’s advice for those struggling with mental health issues?

Balthazar Getty encourages others to seek help and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

In conclusion, Balthazar Getty is a talented and successful actor, musician, and producer who has managed to carve out a successful career in Hollywood. With his impressive net worth, passion for art and music, and dedication to his family, Getty continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. His unique sense of style and commitment to mental health awareness set him apart from his peers, making him a compelling and multifaceted individual in the world of entertainment.



