Ashley Hesseltine Net Worth



Ashley Hesseltine is a successful entrepreneur, comedian, and social media influencer who has made a name for herself in the digital world. Born and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ashley has always had a passion for making people laugh and connecting with others. With her witty humor and relatable content, she has amassed a large following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

As of the year 2024, Ashley Hesseltine’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. While this may seem like a hefty sum, Ashley has worked hard to build her empire and create a brand that resonates with her audience. Here are 9 interesting facts about Ashley Hesseltine and her rise to success:

1. Founder of “Bros Being Basic”: Ashley is the mastermind behind the popular Instagram account “Bros Being Basic,” which parodies the often over-the-top and exaggerated posts of women on social media. The account has gained a massive following and has been featured in numerous media outlets.

2. Podcast Host: In addition to her social media presence, Ashley is also the co-host of the popular podcast “Girls Gotta Eat.” The podcast covers topics ranging from dating and relationships to career and self-care, and has garnered a loyal following of listeners.

3. Author: Ashley is also a published author, with her book “I Had a Nice Time And Other Lies…” hitting shelves in 2016. The book offers a humorous take on dating and relationships, drawing from Ashley’s own experiences and insights.

4. Stand-up Comedian: Ashley is no stranger to the stage, having performed stand-up comedy at venues across the country. Her sharp wit and relatable humor have earned her a dedicated fan base of comedy lovers.

5. Philanthropist: In addition to her work in entertainment, Ashley is also passionate about giving back to her community. She has worked with various charities and organizations to raise awareness and funds for causes close to her heart.

6. Fashion Influencer: Ashley’s sense of style has also caught the attention of fashion brands, leading to collaborations and partnerships with major retailers. Her effortlessly chic and laid-back aesthetic resonates with her audience and has solidified her status as a fashion influencer.

7. Dog Lover: Ashley is a proud dog mom to her beloved pup, Charlie. She often shares adorable photos and videos of Charlie on her social media channels, delighting her followers with his antics.

8. Fitness Enthusiast: In addition to her busy schedule, Ashley also prioritizes her health and wellness. She is a dedicated gym-goer and enjoys staying active through various workouts and fitness routines.

9. Relationship Status: Ashley is currently in a happy and committed relationship with her long-term partner, who she often features in her social media posts. The couple shares a love for travel, food, and adventure, and their bond is evident in their candid and affectionate photos together.

Now, let’s dive into some common questions about Ashley Hesseltine:

1. How old is Ashley Hesseltine?

Ashley Hesseltine was born on September 25, 1986, making her 37 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Ashley Hesseltine?

Ashley stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall.

3. What is Ashley Hesseltine’s weight?

Ashley’s weight is not publicly disclosed, as she believes in promoting body positivity and self-love regardless of size.

4. Is Ashley Hesseltine married?

Ashley is not married, but she is in a committed relationship with her partner.

5. Who is Ashley Hesseltine dating?

Ashley is dating her long-term partner, whose identity she keeps private to maintain a level of privacy in her personal life.

6. What inspired Ashley to start “Bros Being Basic”?

Ashley was inspired to start “Bros Being Basic” as a way to poke fun at the often exaggerated and staged posts she saw on social media, providing a humorous and relatable alternative.

7. How did Ashley become a stand-up comedian?

Ashley’s passion for comedy and storytelling led her to pursue stand-up comedy, where she honed her skills and developed a unique comedic voice that resonated with audiences.

8. What topics does Ashley cover on her podcast “Girls Gotta Eat”?

“Girls Gotta Eat” covers a wide range of topics, including dating, relationships, career, self-care, and personal growth, offering a mix of humor and heartfelt advice.

9. What inspired Ashley to write her book “I Had a Nice Time And Other Lies…”?

Ashley drew inspiration from her own dating experiences and the humorous situations she encountered, aiming to provide a light-hearted and relatable take on modern romance.

10. How does Ashley balance her work and personal life?

Ashley prioritizes self-care and sets boundaries to ensure a healthy balance between her work commitments and personal relationships, making time for both with intention and mindfulness.

11. What are Ashley’s future plans and goals?

Ashley continues to grow her brand and expand her reach through new projects and collaborations, while also focusing on personal growth and fulfillment in all aspects of her life.

12. What advice does Ashley have for aspiring entrepreneurs and content creators?

Ashley encourages aspiring entrepreneurs and content creators to stay true to themselves, embrace their unique voice and perspective, and not be afraid to take risks and try new things.

13. How does Ashley stay motivated and creative?

Ashley finds inspiration in her everyday experiences, interactions with her audience, and the world around her, constantly seeking new ideas and ways to connect with others through her work.

14. What challenges has Ashley faced in her career?

Ashley has faced challenges such as balancing multiple projects, dealing with criticism and negativity online, and navigating the ever-changing landscape of social media and entertainment.

15. How does Ashley handle criticism and negativity?

Ashley approaches criticism with grace and humor, choosing to focus on the positive feedback and support from her loyal fans while using constructive feedback to improve and grow.

16. What is Ashley’s secret to success?

Ashley attributes her success to hard work, perseverance, authenticity, and a genuine passion for connecting with others and creating content that resonates with her audience.

17. How can fans support Ashley Hesseltine?

Fans can support Ashley by following her on social media, engaging with her content, attending her live shows and events, purchasing her book, and spreading the word about her work to friends and family.

In conclusion, Ashley Hesseltine is a multi-talented and inspirational figure in the entertainment industry, known for her wit, humor, and authenticity. With a net worth of $3 million as of the year 2024, Ashley continues to make a positive impact on her audience and community through her work, philanthropy, and personal journey. Her dedication to self-expression, creativity, and connection serves as a reminder to embrace one’s unique voice and pursue one’s passions with courage and joy.



