Art Laboe Net Worth



Art Laboe is a well-known radio personality and entrepreneur who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over six decades, he has become a household name in the world of music and radio. But what exactly is Art Laboe’s net worth, and how did he achieve such success? In this article, we will delve into the life and career of Art Laboe, uncovering interesting facts about his net worth and personal life.

1. Early Life and Career

Art Laboe was born Arthur Egnoian on August 7, 1925, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in California and began his career in radio at the age of 15. Laboe worked at various radio stations throughout his early career, honing his skills as a DJ and music promoter.

2. The Art Laboe Show

One of Art Laboe’s most significant achievements is the creation of “The Art Laboe Show,” a radio program that has been on the airwaves since the 1950s. The show features a mix of classic hits, dedications, and shout-outs from listeners, making it a beloved staple in the world of radio.

3. Net Worth

As of 2024, Art Laboe’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million. His wealth comes from his successful radio career, as well as his entrepreneurial ventures in the music industry. Laboe has also invested in real estate and other business ventures, further increasing his net worth over the years.

4. Entrepreneurial Ventures

In addition to his radio career, Art Laboe has ventured into various business endeavors over the years. He has owned record labels, music venues, and even a chain of restaurants. Laboe’s entrepreneurial spirit has allowed him to diversify his income streams and build a successful empire in the entertainment industry.

5. Legacy

Art Laboe’s influence in the music industry cannot be understated. He has been instrumental in promoting and popularizing various genres of music, from doo-wop to R&B to hip-hop. Laboe’s dedication to showcasing new talent and supporting artists has left a lasting legacy in the world of music.

6. Personal Life

Art Laboe has been married three times and has several children and grandchildren. He is known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting various charities and organizations throughout his career. Laboe is also an avid sports fan, particularly of basketball and baseball.

7. Philanthropy

Art Laboe has a long history of philanthropy, supporting causes such as education, healthcare, and youth development. He has donated millions of dollars to various charities over the years, using his wealth and influence to make a positive impact on the world around him.

8. Awards and Accolades

Art Laboe has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, recognizing his contributions to the music industry and radio broadcasting. He has been inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and has received lifetime achievement awards from various organizations.

9. Continued Success

Even in his late 90s, Art Laboe continues to host “The Art Laboe Show” and remain active in the entertainment industry. His passion for music and radio has not waned over the years, and he remains a beloved figure among fans and listeners alike.

In conclusion, Art Laboe’s net worth of $50 million is a testament to his long and successful career in the entertainment industry. From his early days in radio to his entrepreneurial ventures and philanthropic efforts, Laboe has left a lasting legacy in the world of music and radio. At 99 years old, he continues to inspire fans and listeners with his passion for music and dedication to showcasing new talent. Art Laboe’s contributions to the entertainment industry are truly remarkable, and his influence will continue to be felt for years to come.



