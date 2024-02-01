Angie Harmon Net Worth



Angie Harmon is a talented actress who has made a name for herself in Hollywood with her stunning performances in both television and film. With a career spanning over two decades, she has amassed a considerable net worth through her work in the entertainment industry. In 2024, Angie Harmon’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million.

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings

Angie Harmon was born on August 10, 1972, in Dallas, Texas. She began her career as a model before transitioning into acting. Her big break came in 1995 when she landed a role on the hit television series “Baywatch Nights.” From there, she went on to star in shows like “Law & Order” and “Rizzoli & Isles,” which further solidified her status as a talented actress.

2. Film Career

In addition to her success on television, Angie Harmon has also appeared in a number of films throughout her career. Some of her notable movie credits include “Agent Cody Banks,” “Fun with Dick and Jane,” and “End Game.” Her versatility as an actress has allowed her to tackle a wide range of roles and genres, showcasing her talent and range as a performer.

3. Philanthropy Work

Outside of her acting career, Angie Harmon is also known for her philanthropic efforts. She has been involved with a number of charitable organizations over the years, including the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the American Red Cross. Her dedication to giving back to those in need has earned her respect and admiration from fans and colleagues alike.

4. Personal Life

Angie Harmon was previously married to former NFL player Jason Sehorn, with whom she shares three daughters. The couple announced their separation in 2014 after 13 years of marriage. Since then, Angie has been focused on co-parenting her children and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

5. Height and Weight

Angie Harmon stands tall at 5 feet 9 inches and maintains a slim figure through a combination of healthy eating and regular exercise. Her dedication to staying in shape is evident in her red carpet appearances and on-screen performances, where she always looks radiant and confident.

6. Dating Life

As of 2024, Angie Harmon is reportedly single and focused on her career and raising her children. While she has been linked to a few high-profile relationships in the past, she has chosen to keep her personal life out of the spotlight in recent years. Fans are eager to see who she may end up with next, but Angie remains tight-lipped about her romantic pursuits.

7. Business Ventures

In addition to her acting career, Angie Harmon has also dabbled in entrepreneurship. She launched a successful line of handbags called the Angie Harmon Collection, which features stylish and functional designs for women on the go. Her business savvy and fashion sense have helped her carve out a niche in the competitive world of accessories.

8. Awards and Recognition

Throughout her career, Angie Harmon has received critical acclaim for her performances on screen. She has been nominated for several awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in “Rizzoli & Isles.” Her talent and dedication to her craft have earned her a loyal fan base and the respect of her peers in the industry.

9. Future Projects

As of 2024, Angie Harmon shows no signs of slowing down. She continues to work on new projects and expand her creative horizons, exploring different genres and mediums to showcase her talent. Fans can look forward to seeing more of her on screen in the coming years, as she continues to captivate audiences with her charisma and charm.

In conclusion, Angie Harmon’s net worth of $30 million is a testament to her hard work and dedication to her craft. From her early days as a model to her current status as a respected actress, she has proven time and again that she is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. With her talent, beauty, and business acumen, Angie Harmon is a true powerhouse in the entertainment industry, and her star is only set to rise higher in the years to come.

Common Questions:

1. How old is Angie Harmon?

Angie Harmon was born on August 10, 1972, making her 51 years old in 2024.

2. What is Angie Harmon’s height and weight?

Angie Harmon stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and maintains a slim figure through healthy living and exercise.

3. Who is Angie Harmon dating?

As of 2024, Angie Harmon is reportedly single and focused on her career and family.

4. How many children does Angie Harmon have?

Angie Harmon has three daughters from her previous marriage to Jason Sehorn.

5. What is Angie Harmon’s net worth?

As of 2024, Angie Harmon’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million.

6. What philanthropic work is Angie Harmon involved in?

Angie Harmon has been involved with organizations like UNICEF and the American Red Cross, dedicating her time and resources to charitable causes.

7. What are some of Angie Harmon’s notable film credits?

Angie Harmon has appeared in movies such as “Agent Cody Banks,” “Fun with Dick and Jane,” and “End Game.”

8. Has Angie Harmon won any awards for her acting?

Angie Harmon has been nominated for awards, including a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in “Rizzoli & Isles.”

9. What business ventures has Angie Harmon pursued?

Angie Harmon launched a successful line of handbags called the Angie Harmon Collection, showcasing her fashion sense and entrepreneurial spirit.

10. Will Angie Harmon be starring in any upcoming projects?

Angie Harmon continues to work on new projects and explore different genres and mediums to showcase her talent to audiences.

11. Where was Angie Harmon born?

Angie Harmon was born in Dallas, Texas, on August 10, 1972.

12. What was Angie Harmon’s first major television role?

Angie Harmon’s big break came in 1995 when she landed a role on the hit television series “Baywatch Nights.”

13. How long was Angie Harmon married to Jason Sehorn?

Angie Harmon and Jason Sehorn were married for 13 years before announcing their separation in 2014.

14. What is Angie Harmon’s favorite charity to support?

Angie Harmon has been involved with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the American Red Cross, among other charitable organizations.

15. Does Angie Harmon have any siblings?

Angie Harmon has two sisters named Stephanie and Shannon.

16. What is Angie Harmon’s favorite role that she has played?

Angie Harmon has expressed fondness for her role as Detective Jane Rizzoli on the television series “Rizzoli & Isles.”

17. What is Angie Harmon’s favorite hobby outside of acting?

Angie Harmon enjoys spending time with her daughters and exploring new places around the world.

In summary, Angie Harmon’s impressive net worth of $30 million is a reflection of her talent, hard work, and dedication to her craft. From her early days as a model to her current status as a successful actress and entrepreneur, she has proven herself to be a versatile and multifaceted talent in Hollywood. With her philanthropic efforts, business ventures, and future projects on the horizon, Angie Harmon is poised to continue making a significant impact in the entertainment industry for years to come.



