

Angela Simmons is a well-known American reality television star, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. She is the daughter of Joseph Simmons, also known as Rev Run from the iconic hip-hop group Run-DMC. Angela has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry and has built a successful career for herself outside of her family’s fame. As of the year 2024, Angela Simmons’ net worth is estimated to be around $8 million.

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings

Angela Simmons was born on September 18, 1987, in Queens, New York. She grew up in a prominent family in the hip-hop industry, with her father Joseph Simmons being a founding member of Run-DMC. Angela first rose to fame in 2005 when she appeared on the MTV reality show “Run’s House,” which followed her family’s daily lives. The show was a hit and helped Angela gain recognition in the entertainment world.

2. Entrepreneurial Ventures

In addition to her reality television career, Angela Simmons has also ventured into the world of fashion and entrepreneurship. She is the co-founder of the fashion line Pastry, which she launched with her sister Vanessa in 2007. The brand quickly gained popularity for its trendy and affordable footwear and clothing, making Angela a successful businesswoman at a young age.

3. Fashion Design Career

Angela Simmons has always had a passion for fashion, and she has used her creativity to establish herself as a respected designer in the industry. She has launched several fashion collections over the years, including the Angela I Am clothing line and the Foofi by Angela Simmons line. Her designs have been featured in major fashion magazines and worn by celebrities around the world.

4. Philanthropic Efforts

Beyond her successful career in entertainment and fashion, Angela Simmons is also known for her philanthropic work. She is a strong advocate for causes such as women’s empowerment, mental health awareness, and childhood education. Angela has worked with various charities and organizations to give back to her community and make a positive impact on those in need.

5. Fitness and Wellness

Angela Simmons is also passionate about fitness and wellness, and she is dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle. She often shares her workouts and healthy eating tips on social media, inspiring her followers to prioritize their physical and mental well-being. Angela has even launched her own fitness app, where she offers workout programs and nutrition advice to help others reach their wellness goals.

6. Personal Life

In terms of her personal life, Angela Simmons has been open about her struggles and triumphs in relationships. She was previously engaged to Sutton Tennyson, with whom she shares a son named Sutton Joseph. Following their breakup, Angela has been focused on co-parenting their son and finding happiness in her own life. She has been open about her journey to self-love and healing, inspiring others to prioritize their emotional well-being.

7. Social Media Influence

Angela Simmons has a strong presence on social media, where she connects with her fans and shares glimpses into her daily life. She has millions of followers across platforms like Instagram and Twitter, where she shares her fashion looks, fitness routines, and words of encouragement. Angela’s authenticity and relatability have helped her build a loyal following online.

8. Acting Career

In addition to her reality television work, Angela Simmons has also dabbled in acting over the years. She has appeared in films such as “We the Party” and “Supermodel,” showcasing her versatility as a performer. Angela’s charm and charisma have translated well to the screen, earning her praise for her acting abilities.

9. Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Angela Simmons’ net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. Her diverse career in reality television, fashion design, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy has contributed to her financial success. Angela continues to expand her brand and influence in the entertainment industry, solidifying her status as a multi-talented and inspiring figure.

In conclusion, Angela Simmons is a talented and inspiring figure in the entertainment industry, known for her creativity, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. With a successful career in reality television, fashion design, and fitness, Angela has built a strong brand and loyal following. As of the year 2024, her net worth stands at an impressive $8 million, reflecting her hard work and dedication to her craft. Angela’s journey serves as a reminder that with passion, perseverance, and authenticity, anything is possible in the world of entertainment and beyond.



