Angel Di Maria Net Worth



Angel Di Maria is a professional soccer player from Argentina known for his exceptional skills on the field. With a career spanning over a decade, Di Maria has established himself as one of the top players in the world. His net worth is estimated to be around $40 million as of 2024, making him one of the wealthiest soccer players in the world. However, there is more to Di Maria than just his wealth. In this article, we will delve into some interesting facts about Angel Di Maria that go beyond his net worth.

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings:

Angel Di Maria was born on February 14, 1988, in Rosario, Argentina. He began his soccer career at a young age, playing for local youth teams in his hometown. His talent was evident from a young age, and he quickly caught the attention of scouts from top clubs in Argentina. Di Maria signed his first professional contract with Rosario Central in 2005, where he made his debut in the Argentine Primera Division.

2. International Success:

Di Maria’s performances at Rosario Central caught the eye of the Argentine national team selectors, and he made his debut for the senior team in 2008. He has since been a key player for Argentina, representing his country in multiple Copa America and FIFA World Cup tournaments. Di Maria played a crucial role in Argentina’s run to the final of the 2014 World Cup and has been a consistent performer for his national team.

3. Club Career:

After his stint at Rosario Central, Di Maria moved to Europe to further his career. He signed for Portuguese club Benfica in 2007, where he established himself as one of the top young talents in Europe. His performances for Benfica caught the eye of top clubs, and he eventually signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2010. Di Maria enjoyed a successful spell at Real Madrid, winning multiple La Liga and Champions League titles during his time at the club.

4. Move to Manchester United:

In 2014, Di Maria made a high-profile move to English club Manchester United for a then-British record transfer fee. He was expected to be a key player for the Red Devils, but his time at the club was marred by injuries and inconsistency. Despite this, Di Maria showed flashes of his brilliance during his time at Manchester United and scored some memorable goals for the club.

5. PSG and Success in France:

After a single season at Manchester United, Di Maria moved to French club Paris Saint-Germain in 2015. He has enjoyed immense success at PSG, winning multiple Ligue 1 titles and domestic cups. Di Maria has formed a formidable attacking trio with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at PSG, helping the club establish itself as a dominant force in French and European soccer.

6. Style of Play:

Di Maria is known for his versatility and ability to play in multiple positions across the attacking midfield. He is renowned for his dribbling skills, vision, and ability to score spectacular goals from long range. Di Maria’s work rate and tireless running make him a valuable asset for any team, and he is often praised for his commitment on the field.

7. Personal Life:

Off the field, Di Maria is a family man who values his privacy. He is married to his childhood sweetheart, Jorgelina Cardoso, and the couple has two children together. Di Maria’s family plays a significant role in his life, and he often credits them for his success and support throughout his career.

8. Philanthropy:

Despite his success and wealth, Di Maria remains grounded and is actively involved in charitable work. He has supported various causes in Argentina, including initiatives to help underprivileged children and communities. Di Maria believes in giving back to society and using his platform to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

9. Future Endeavors:

As of 2024, Angel Di Maria continues to be a key player for PSG and the Argentine national team. He shows no signs of slowing down and remains committed to achieving success on the field. With his wealth, talent, and determination, Di Maria is poised to leave a lasting legacy in the world of soccer and beyond.

In conclusion, Angel Di Maria’s net worth is just a small part of his overall success and impact in the world of soccer. His talent, hard work, and dedication have earned him a place among the top players in the world. With his versatility, skill, and commitment, Angel Di Maria continues to inspire fans and aspiring soccer players around the globe.



