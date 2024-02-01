Angel Del Villar Net Worth



Angel Del Villar is a prominent figure in the music industry, known for his success as a record executive and entrepreneur. As the founder and CEO of the record label, DEL Records, Angel has played a crucial role in shaping the careers of numerous artists in the Regional Mexican genre. With his keen business acumen and passion for music, Angel has amassed a significant fortune over the years. In this article, we will delve into Angel Del Villar’s net worth and uncover some interesting facts about this influential music mogul.

1. Angel Del Villar’s Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Angel Del Villar’s net worth is estimated to be around $100 million. His wealth comes from his successful record label, DEL Records, which has produced hit songs and albums that have topped the charts. Angel’s ability to identify and nurture talent has been a key factor in his financial success, as many of the artists signed to DEL Records have gone on to achieve great fame and fortune in the music industry.

2. Early Life and Career

Angel Del Villar was born on April 29, 1980, in Los Angeles, California. He developed a love for music at a young age and began his career in the industry as a promoter and manager for various artists. In 2008, Angel founded DEL Records, with the goal of creating a platform for emerging artists in the Regional Mexican genre. The label has since become one of the most successful in the industry, launching the careers of artists such as Gerardo Ortiz, Regulo Caro, and Luis Coronel.

3. Entrepreneurial Ventures

In addition to his work in the music industry, Angel Del Villar has also ventured into other business endeavors. He has invested in real estate and owns several properties in California and Mexico. Angel’s entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen have allowed him to diversify his income streams and build a solid financial foundation for himself and his family.

4. Philanthropic Efforts

Despite his busy schedule, Angel Del Villar is also known for his philanthropic efforts and charitable work. He has donated to various organizations that support causes such as education, healthcare, and disaster relief. Angel believes in giving back to the community and using his success to make a positive impact on the world.

5. Personal Life

Angel Del Villar is a private individual who prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. He is married to his wife, Maria, and they have two children together. Angel values his family above all else and strives to create a balance between his professional and personal life.

6. Height and Weight

Angel Del Villar stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He maintains a healthy lifestyle by eating well and staying active, despite his busy schedule.

7. Relationship with Artists

One of the key factors in Angel Del Villar’s success as a record executive is his close relationship with the artists signed to DEL Records. He takes a hands-on approach to their careers, providing guidance and support to help them achieve their goals. Angel’s dedication to his artists has earned him the respect and loyalty of many in the industry.

8. Awards and Recognition

Angel Del Villar’s contributions to the music industry have not gone unnoticed, as he has received several awards and accolades for his work. He was named “Record Executive of the Year” at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2017, and DEL Records has been recognized as one of the top independent labels in the industry.

9. Future Plans

Looking ahead, Angel Del Villar is focused on expanding DEL Records and continuing to support and develop new talent in the music industry. He has several projects in the works, including collaborations with established artists and the launch of new music ventures. With his drive and determination, Angel is poised to achieve even greater success in the years to come.

In conclusion, Angel Del Villar is a music mogul whose passion for music and keen business sense have propelled him to great success in the industry. With a net worth of $100 million and a track record of launching successful careers, Angel is a force to be reckoned with in the music world. His dedication to his artists, philanthropic efforts, and entrepreneurial ventures set him apart as a true leader in the industry. As he continues to expand DEL Records and support new talent, Angel Del Villar’s influence is sure to grow even stronger in the years to come.



