Andrew Bosworth Net Worth



Andrew Bosworth, also known as Boz, is a prominent figure in the tech industry, known for his role as the Vice President of Augmented and Virtual Reality at Meta, formerly known as Facebook. With a career spanning over two decades, Bosworth has made a significant impact on the world of technology and has amassed a considerable net worth as a result. In this article, we will delve into the life and career of Andrew Bosworth, exploring his net worth and highlighting nine interesting facts about this influential tech executive.

1. Early Life and Education:

Andrew Bosworth was born on February 17, 1982, in Claremont, California. He attended Harvard University, where he studied computer science and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2004. Bosworth’s passion for technology and innovation was evident from a young age, and he honed his skills through his education and early career experiences.

2. Career at Meta:

Andrew Bosworth joined Meta in 2006 as an engineer and quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the key executives at the company. Over the years, he has held various leadership roles, including overseeing the development of the News Feed feature and leading the company’s advertising and consumer hardware divisions. In 2019, Bosworth was appointed as the Vice President of Augmented and Virtual Reality, where he continues to drive innovation in this rapidly evolving field.

3. Net Worth:

As of 2024, Andrew Bosworth’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million. His wealth is primarily derived from his high-ranking position at Meta, where he receives a generous salary and stock options. Bosworth’s leadership and strategic vision have played a crucial role in the company’s growth and success, contributing to his impressive net worth.

4. Philanthropy:

In addition to his work in the tech industry, Andrew Bosworth is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been involved in various charitable initiatives, including donating to organizations that support education, healthcare, and social causes. Bosworth’s commitment to giving back to the community reflects his values and desire to make a positive impact on the world.

5. Family Life:

Andrew Bosworth is married to his longtime partner, Molly Bosworth, and the couple has two children together. Despite his demanding career, Bosworth prioritizes his family and values the time he spends with his loved ones. His wife, Molly, is a supportive presence in his life and has been by his side throughout his journey in the tech industry.

6. Personal Interests:

Outside of his work at Meta, Andrew Bosworth enjoys various hobbies and interests. He is an avid reader and is passionate about literature, history, and science fiction. Bosworth also has a keen interest in outdoor activities such as hiking and camping, which allow him to unwind and recharge away from the fast-paced tech world.

7. Leadership Style:

As a leader at Meta, Andrew Bosworth is known for his innovative thinking, strategic acumen, and collaborative approach. He values transparency, open communication, and creativity in his work, fostering a culture of innovation and experimentation within his team. Bosworth’s leadership style has been instrumental in driving the company’s success and fostering a culture of excellence.

8. Industry Recognition:

Andrew Bosworth has received widespread recognition for his contributions to the tech industry. He has been featured in various publications and media outlets, where he shares his insights on technology, innovation, and leadership. Bosworth’s expertise and thought leadership have made him a respected figure in the industry, with many looking to him for guidance and inspiration.

9. Future Endeavors:

Looking ahead, Andrew Bosworth is poised to continue making a significant impact in the tech industry. With his leadership at Meta’s Augmented and Virtual Reality division, Bosworth is at the forefront of shaping the future of immersive technologies. His innovative spirit, strategic vision, and dedication to excellence position him as a key player in driving the company’s growth and success in the years to come.

In conclusion, Andrew Bosworth is a tech executive with a remarkable career trajectory and a substantial net worth to match. His leadership at Meta, philanthropic endeavors, and personal interests all contribute to his multifaceted persona. As he continues to make waves in the tech industry and beyond, Andrew Bosworth’s influence and impact are sure to be felt for years to come.

**Common Questions about Andrew Bosworth:**

1. How old is Andrew Bosworth?

Andrew Bosworth was born on February 17, 1982, making him 42 years old in 2024.

2. What is Andrew Bosworth’s height and weight?

Andrew Bosworth’s height is 6 feet 2 inches, and his weight is approximately 180 pounds.

3. Who is Andrew Bosworth married to?

Andrew Bosworth is married to his wife, Molly Bosworth, with whom he has two children.

4. What is Andrew Bosworth’s net worth?

As of 2024, Andrew Bosworth’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million.

5. What is Andrew Bosworth’s role at Meta?

Andrew Bosworth is the Vice President of Augmented and Virtual Reality at Meta, where he leads the company’s efforts in immersive technologies.

6. What philanthropic initiatives is Andrew Bosworth involved in?

Andrew Bosworth is involved in various charitable initiatives, supporting education, healthcare, and social causes.

7. What are Andrew Bosworth’s personal interests?

Andrew Bosworth enjoys reading, outdoor activities, and spending time with his family in his free time.

8. How has Andrew Bosworth been recognized in the tech industry?

Andrew Bosworth has received industry recognition for his leadership, innovation, and contributions to the tech sector.

9. What is Andrew Bosworth’s leadership style?

Andrew Bosworth’s leadership style is characterized by transparency, collaboration, and a focus on innovation and creativity.

10. What are Andrew Bosworth’s future endeavors?

Andrew Bosworth is focused on driving Meta’s growth in the Augmented and Virtual Reality space and shaping the future of immersive technologies.

11. How did Andrew Bosworth rise through the ranks at Meta?

Andrew Bosworth joined Meta as an engineer in 2006 and demonstrated his leadership and strategic acumen, leading to his ascent to key executive roles within the company.

12. What are some of Andrew Bosworth’s favorite books?

Andrew Bosworth enjoys reading literature, history, and science fiction, with some of his favorite authors including George Orwell and Isaac Asimov.

13. How does Andrew Bosworth balance his work and personal life?

Andrew Bosworth prioritizes his family and values the time he spends with his loved ones, balancing his demanding career with his personal interests and relationships.

14. What drives Andrew Bosworth’s passion for technology?

Andrew Bosworth’s passion for technology is rooted in his curiosity, creativity, and desire to make a positive impact on the world through innovation and technological advancement.

15. What advice does Andrew Bosworth have for aspiring tech leaders?

Andrew Bosworth advises aspiring tech leaders to cultivate a growth mindset, embrace challenges, and never stop learning and evolving in their careers.

16. How does Andrew Bosworth stay current with industry trends and developments?

Andrew Bosworth stays informed about industry trends by reading tech publications, attending conferences, and engaging with thought leaders in the tech sector.

17. What legacy does Andrew Bosworth hope to leave in the tech industry?

Andrew Bosworth hopes to leave a legacy of innovation, collaboration, and positive impact in the tech industry, inspiring future generations of tech leaders to push the boundaries of what is possible.

In summary, Andrew Bosworth is a tech executive with a diverse set of interests, a strong leadership style, and a significant net worth. His contributions to the tech industry, philanthropic endeavors, and personal values all reflect his commitment to making a positive impact on the world. As he continues to shape the future of technology at Meta and beyond, Andrew Bosworth’s influence and legacy are sure to endure for years to come.



