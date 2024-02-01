Amanda Schull Net Worth



Amanda Schull is a talented actress and former professional ballet dancer who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With a diverse range of roles in both television and film, she has garnered a loyal fan base and critical acclaim for her performances. Beyond her acting career, Schull has also established herself as a successful model and has appeared in numerous magazines and advertising campaigns. As of 2024, Amanda Schull’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings

Amanda Schull was born on August 26, 1978, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She began studying ballet at a young age and trained at the prestigious San Francisco Ballet School. Schull’s talent and dedication to the art form led her to become a member of the San Francisco Ballet, where she danced for several years before transitioning to acting.

2. Breakthrough Role in “Center Stage”

In 2000, Amanda Schull landed her breakthrough role as Jody Sawyer in the dance drama film “Center Stage.” The film follows a group of young dancers at the American Ballet Academy as they navigate the competitive world of professional ballet. Schull’s performance received praise from critics and audiences alike, and she quickly became a rising star in Hollywood.

3. Transition to Television

Following her success in “Center Stage,” Amanda Schull began to focus more on television roles. She appeared in guest-starring roles on popular shows such as “One Tree Hill,” “Pretty Little Liars,” and “Suits.” In 2013, she joined the cast of the sci-fi series “12 Monkeys,” where she played the lead role of Cassandra Railly.

4. Continued Success in Film and Television

In addition to her work on “12 Monkeys,” Amanda Schull has continued to build an impressive resume in both film and television. She has appeared in movies such as “Mao’s Last Dancer,” “I Am Wrath,” and “Devil’s Gate.” On television, she has had recurring roles on shows like “Murder in the First” and “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.”

5. Modeling Career

In addition to her acting work, Amanda Schull has also found success as a model. She has appeared in campaigns for brands such as Nike, Old Navy, and Levi’s, and has been featured in magazines like Glamour and Cosmopolitan. Schull’s natural beauty and grace have made her a sought-after face in the fashion industry.

6. Personal Life

Amanda Schull is married to George Wilson, a fellow dancer whom she met during her time at the San Francisco Ballet. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and have two children together. Schull often shares glimpses of her family life on social media, showing her fans a more personal side of the actress.

7. Philanthropy

Outside of her acting and modeling work, Amanda Schull is also involved in various charitable endeavors. She has supported organizations such as the American Cancer Society and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, using her platform to raise awareness and funds for important causes. Schull’s dedication to giving back to her community is just one of the many reasons why she is beloved by fans around the world.

8. Net Worth and Financial Success

As of 2024, Amanda Schull’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 million. Her success in both the entertainment industry and the fashion world has helped her build a solid financial foundation, allowing her to pursue projects that she is passionate about. With a thriving career and a supportive fan base, Schull’s star continues to rise in Hollywood.

9. Future Projects

Looking ahead, Amanda Schull shows no signs of slowing down. She has several exciting projects in the works, including new film and television roles that will showcase her range as an actress. Whether she’s dancing on screen or delivering powerful performances in dramatic roles, Schull’s talent and charisma are sure to captivate audiences for years to come.

In conclusion, Amanda Schull is a multi-talented actress and model who has captivated audiences with her performances on screen and on the stage. With a successful career in both the entertainment industry and the fashion world, she has built a solid financial foundation and a loyal fan base that continues to support her work. As she continues to take on new and exciting projects, Amanda Schull’s star is only set to rise higher in the years to come.



