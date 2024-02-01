Amanda Kloots Net Worth



Amanda Kloots is a multi-talented personality who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. From Broadway dancer to fitness instructor to TV host, Kloots has worn many hats throughout her career. With her infectious energy and positive attitude, she has garnered a loyal following of fans who admire her for her resilience and determination.

Born on March 19, 1982, in Canton, Ohio, Amanda Kloots discovered her passion for dance at a young age. She trained in ballet, tap, and jazz, eventually making her way to New York City to pursue a career in musical theater. Kloots landed her first Broadway role in the hit musical “Bullets Over Broadway” in 2014, showcasing her impressive dancing skills and stage presence.

In addition to her work on Broadway, Amanda Kloots has also found success as a fitness instructor. She co-founded the popular workout method, AK! Rope, which combines jump rope and dance to create a fun and effective workout. Kloots has shared her love for fitness with her followers on social media, inspiring them to lead healthy and active lifestyles.

As a TV host, Amanda Kloots has appeared on shows such as “The Talk” and “Dancing with the Stars.” Her bubbly personality and relatable charm have endeared her to audiences around the world. Kloots has also ventured into the world of entrepreneurship, launching her own line of fitness apparel and accessories.

With her diverse talents and entrepreneurial spirit, Amanda Kloots has amassed a considerable net worth. As of 2024, her net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. This impressive figure is a testament to Kloots’ hard work and dedication to her craft.

In addition to her thriving career, Amanda Kloots is also a loving mother and wife. She is married to actor Nick Cordero, with whom she shares a son named Elvis. Kloots has been open about her husband’s battle with COVID-19, documenting his journey on social media and advocating for COVID-19 awareness and prevention.

Despite facing challenges and setbacks, Amanda Kloots has remained positive and optimistic, using her platform to spread messages of hope and inspiration. Her resilience in the face of adversity has earned her the admiration of fans and colleagues alike.

Now, let’s take a closer look at some interesting facts about Amanda Kloots:

1. Amanda Kloots is a former Radio City Rockette: Before making her Broadway debut, Kloots was a member of the prestigious dance troupe, the Radio City Rockettes. Her time with the Rockettes honed her dancing skills and prepared her for a successful career in musical theater.

2. Kloots is a certified fitness instructor: In addition to her dance background, Amanda Kloots is also a certified fitness instructor. She has trained in various fitness methods, including Pilates and cardio dance, and has used her expertise to create her own unique workout programs.

3. She is a talented singer: In addition to her dancing and fitness skills, Amanda Kloots is also a talented singer. She has performed in cabaret shows and musical performances, showcasing her versatile vocal abilities.

4. Kloots is a published author: In 2020, Amanda Kloots released her memoir, “Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero.” The book chronicles her relationship with her late husband and offers insights into love, loss, and resilience.

5. She is a social media influencer: With over 1 million followers on Instagram, Amanda Kloots is a popular social media influencer. She shares glimpses of her personal life, fitness routines, and motivational messages with her loyal fan base.

6. Kloots is a philanthropist: In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Amanda Kloots is also passionate about giving back to her community. She has supported various charitable organizations and causes, including COVID-19 relief efforts and mental health awareness campaigns.

7. She is a survivor: Amanda Kloots has faced her fair share of challenges, including the loss of her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 in 2020. Despite the heartbreak and grief, Kloots has shown remarkable strength and resilience, emerging as a beacon of hope for others facing adversity.

8. Kloots is a dedicated mother: As a single mother to her young son, Elvis, Amanda Kloots has embraced motherhood with grace and determination. She is committed to providing a loving and nurturing environment for her son while balancing her career and personal life.

9. She is a role model for women: Amanda Kloots’ journey from Broadway dancer to fitness entrepreneur to TV host is an inspiration to women everywhere. Her authenticity, passion, and perseverance serve as a reminder that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.

As Amanda Kloots continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry, her net worth is expected to grow even further. With her talent, drive, and positive attitude, Kloots is poised for continued success in the years to come.

Now, let’s dive into some common questions about Amanda Kloots:

1. How old is Amanda Kloots?

Amanda Kloots was born on March 19, 1982, making her 42 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Amanda Kloots?

Amanda Kloots stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall.

3. What is Amanda Kloots’ net worth?

Amanda Kloots’ net worth is estimated to be around $5 million as of 2024.

4. Is Amanda Kloots married?

Amanda Kloots is married to actor Nick Cordero.

5. Who is Amanda Kloots dating?

Amanda Kloots is not currently dating anyone following the passing of her husband, Nick Cordero.

6. Does Amanda Kloots have children?

Amanda Kloots has a son named Elvis with her late husband, Nick Cordero.

7. What is Amanda Kloots’ fitness method?

Amanda Kloots co-founded the workout method AK! Rope, which combines jump rope and dance for a fun and effective workout.

8. Has Amanda Kloots written a book?

Yes, Amanda Kloots released her memoir, “Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero,” in 2020.

9. What TV shows has Amanda Kloots appeared on?

Amanda Kloots has appeared on shows such as “The Talk” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

10. What is Amanda Kloots’ background in dance?

Amanda Kloots trained in ballet, tap, and jazz and was a former member of the Radio City Rockettes.

11. Where is Amanda Kloots from?

Amanda Kloots was born in Canton, Ohio.

12. How did Amanda Kloots meet her husband, Nick Cordero?

Amanda Kloots met Nick Cordero while performing in the Broadway musical “Bullets Over Broadway.”

13. What is Amanda Kloots’ favorite workout routine?

Amanda Kloots enjoys incorporating jump rope and dance into her fitness routines.

14. Does Amanda Kloots have any siblings?

Amanda Kloots has a sister named Anna.

15. What charities does Amanda Kloots support?

Amanda Kloots supports various charitable organizations, including COVID-19 relief efforts and mental health awareness campaigns.

16. What is Amanda Kloots’ favorite Broadway show?

Amanda Kloots has cited “Hamilton” as one of her favorite Broadway shows.

17. What advice does Amanda Kloots have for aspiring performers?

Amanda Kloots encourages aspiring performers to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

In conclusion, Amanda Kloots is a talented and versatile entertainer who has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. With her impressive net worth, entrepreneurial ventures, and inspiring personal journey, Kloots continues to make a lasting impact in the entertainment industry. Her resilience, positivity, and dedication serve as a shining example of what it means to live life to the fullest. As she continues to pursue her passions and share her talents with the world, Amanda Kloots is sure to leave a lasting legacy for years to come.



