

The Altman Brothers, Josh and Matt Altman, are well-known real estate agents and television personalities in Los Angeles. With their charismatic personalities and impressive sales record, the Altman Brothers have become a household name in the real estate industry. As of the year 2024, the Altman Brothers’ net worth is estimated to be around $50 million, making them one of the wealthiest real estate agents in the world.

Here are 9 interesting facts about the Altman Brothers and their impressive net worth:

1. They come from a family of real estate agents: The Altman Brothers were born and raised in a family of real estate agents. Their father was a successful real estate agent, and they learned the ins and outs of the industry from a young age. This family background has undoubtedly contributed to their success in the real estate business.

2. They have sold properties to A-list celebrities: The Altman Brothers have worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Jennifer Lopez. Their ability to connect with high-profile clients has helped them build a reputation as top real estate agents in Los Angeles.

3. They are stars of the hit reality TV show “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles”: The Altman Brothers rose to fame as stars of the popular reality TV show “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” The show follows the lives of high-end real estate agents in Los Angeles, and the Altman Brothers’ dynamic personalities have made them fan favorites.

4. They have their own real estate brokerage: In addition to their work as real estate agents, the Altman Brothers also run their own real estate brokerage, The Altman Brothers, which specializes in luxury properties in Los Angeles. This successful business venture has helped them amass their impressive net worth.

5. They are known for their lavish lifestyle: The Altman Brothers are known for their extravagant lifestyle, which includes luxury cars, designer clothes, and high-end vacations. Their lavish lifestyle is a reflection of their success in the real estate industry and has helped them attract high-profile clients.

6. They are philanthropic: Despite their wealth and success, the Altman Brothers are also known for their philanthropic efforts. They have donated to various charities and causes, including those that support affordable housing and homelessness in Los Angeles.

7. They have written a best-selling book: The Altman Brothers have also written a best-selling book, “It’s Your Move: My Million Dollar Method for Taking Risks with Confidence and Succeeding at Work and Life.” The book offers insights into their success in the real estate industry and has been praised for its practical advice.

8. They have won numerous awards: The Altman Brothers have been recognized for their excellence in the real estate industry, winning numerous awards for their sales record and customer service. Their impressive awards and accolades are a testament to their hard work and dedication to their craft.

9. They continue to expand their business empire: In addition to their work as real estate agents and television personalities, the Altman Brothers continue to expand their business empire. They have invested in various real estate projects and other business ventures, further solidifying their status as industry leaders.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about the Altman Brothers:

1. How old are the Altman Brothers?

Josh Altman was born on March 10, 1979, making him 45 years old. Matt Altman was born on October 12, 1975, making him 49 years old.

2. How tall are the Altman Brothers?

Josh Altman is 6 feet 2 inches tall, while Matt Altman is 6 feet 1 inch tall.

3. Are the Altman Brothers married?

Yes, both Josh and Matt Altman are married. Josh is married to Heather Bilyeu, while Matt is married to Johanna Altman.

4. Do the Altman Brothers have children?

Yes, both Josh and Matt Altman have children. Josh and Heather have two children, while Matt and Johanna have three children.

5. What is the Altman Brothers’ net worth?

As of the year 2024, the Altman Brothers’ net worth is estimated to be around $50 million.

6. What are the Altman Brothers’ biggest real estate sales?

The Altman Brothers have sold numerous multi-million dollar properties in Los Angeles, including homes in the prestigious neighborhoods of Beverly Hills and Bel Air.

7. How did the Altman Brothers get into real estate?

The Altman Brothers were born into a family of real estate agents and learned the business from a young age. They both pursued careers in real estate and have achieved great success in the industry.

8. What sets the Altman Brothers apart from other real estate agents?

The Altman Brothers are known for their dynamic personalities, impressive sales record, and ability to connect with high-profile clients. Their success on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” has also helped them stand out in the industry.

9. What advice do the Altman Brothers have for aspiring real estate agents?

The Altman Brothers advise aspiring real estate agents to work hard, stay focused, and never give up on their goals. They also emphasize the importance of building relationships and providing excellent customer service.

10. What are the Altman Brothers’ future plans?

The Altman Brothers plan to continue growing their real estate business, expanding their investment portfolio, and exploring new opportunities in the industry.

11. Do the Altman Brothers have any upcoming TV projects?

As of now, there are no official announcements about any upcoming TV projects featuring the Altman Brothers. However, fans can expect to see more of them on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.”

12. How do the Altman Brothers balance work and family life?

The Altman Brothers prioritize family time and make sure to spend quality time with their spouses and children. They also have a strong support system in place to help them manage their busy schedules.

13. What challenges have the Altman Brothers faced in their careers?

The Altman Brothers have faced challenges in their careers, including fierce competition in the real estate industry and economic downturns. However, they have overcome these challenges through hard work, perseverance, and adaptability.

14. What are the Altman Brothers’ favorite real estate markets?

The Altman Brothers specialize in luxury properties in Los Angeles, but they also have experience in other markets, including New York City and Miami. They are always on the lookout for new opportunities in emerging real estate markets.

15. How do the Altman Brothers stay motivated?

The Altman Brothers stay motivated by setting goals, staying organized, and surrounding themselves with positive influences. They also draw inspiration from their family, clients, and colleagues in the industry.

16. What legacy do the Altman Brothers hope to leave behind?

The Altman Brothers hope to leave a legacy of excellence, integrity, and innovation in the real estate industry. They aspire to inspire the next generation of real estate agents and entrepreneurs to dream big and achieve their goals.

17. In summary, the Altman Brothers are two of the most successful and well-respected real estate agents in Los Angeles, with a net worth of around $50 million as of the year 2024. Their impressive sales record, dynamic personalities, and entrepreneurial spirit have helped them build a thriving business empire and establish themselves as industry leaders. As they continue to expand their business ventures and inspire others with their success, the Altman Brothers are sure to leave a lasting legacy in the real estate industry.



