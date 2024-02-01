Alice Cooper Net Worth 2024



Alice Cooper is a legendary rock star known for his theatrical performances and hit songs such as “School’s Out” and “Poison.” With a career spanning over five decades, Alice Cooper has amassed a substantial fortune through his music, tours, and various business ventures. As of 2024, Alice Cooper’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Alice Cooper and his net worth:

1. Alice Cooper’s real name is Vincent Damon Furnier. He adopted the stage name “Alice Cooper” in the late 1960s and legally changed his name to Alice Cooper in 1975. The name was inspired by a 17th-century witch who was burned at the stake.

2. Alice Cooper’s career started in the late 1960s with the band Alice Cooper, which later became known as the solo act Alice Cooper. His debut album, “Pretties for You,” was released in 1969, followed by a string of successful albums throughout the 1970s.

3. In addition to his music career, Alice Cooper has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films such as “Wayne’s World” and “Dark Shadows.” He has also made guest appearances on TV shows like “The Muppet Show” and “That ’70s Show.”

4. Alice Cooper is known for his extravagant stage shows, which often feature elaborate props, costumes, and special effects. His live performances have earned him a reputation as one of the most entertaining and engaging performers in rock music.

5. Alice Cooper is also a savvy businessman, with investments in various industries, including restaurants, sports teams, and a line of branded merchandise. He has his own line of wine and a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, called Alice Cooperstown.

6. In recent years, Alice Cooper has continued to tour and release new music, keeping his fans entertained and engaged. His most recent album, “Detroit Stories,” was released in 2021 and received critical acclaim.

7. Alice Cooper is known for his philanthropy work, supporting various charities and causes, including the Solid Rock Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Sheryl Cooper. The foundation provides music and arts programs for at-risk youth.

8. Alice Cooper has been married to his wife, Sheryl Goddard, since 1976. The couple has three children together and resides in Phoenix, Arizona. Sheryl is a dancer and choreographer who has appeared in many of Alice Cooper’s stage shows.

9. Despite his decades-long career in the music industry, Alice Cooper shows no signs of slowing down. With a net worth of $60 million in 2024, he continues to be a rock icon and a force to be reckoned with in the world of music.

Common Questions about Alice Cooper:

1. How old is Alice Cooper?

Alice Cooper was born on February 4, 1948, making him 76 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Alice Cooper?

Alice Cooper is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall.

3. What is Alice Cooper’s weight?

Alice Cooper’s weight is estimated to be around 160 lbs (73 kg).

4. Who is Alice Cooper married to?

Alice Cooper is married to Sheryl Goddard, a dancer and choreographer.

5. How many children does Alice Cooper have?

Alice Cooper has three children with his wife, Sheryl Goddard.

6. What is Alice Cooper’s most famous song?

Alice Cooper’s most famous song is “School’s Out,” released in 1972.

7. How did Alice Cooper get his stage name?

Alice Cooper adopted the stage name “Alice Cooper” in the late 1960s, inspired by a 17th-century witch.

8. What is Alice Cooper’s net worth?

Alice Cooper’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million in 2024.

9. What is Alice Cooper’s latest album?

Alice Cooper’s latest album, “Detroit Stories,” was released in 2021.

10. What other businesses does Alice Cooper own?

Alice Cooper owns a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, called Alice Cooperstown, and has investments in various industries.

11. What charities does Alice Cooper support?

Alice Cooper supports various charities and causes, including the Solid Rock Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife.

12. What is Alice Cooper’s favorite hobby?

Alice Cooper is a golf enthusiast and enjoys playing the sport in his free time.

13. Has Alice Cooper won any awards?

Alice Cooper has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including a Grammy Award for Best Album Package in 1984.

14. How many albums has Alice Cooper released?

Alice Cooper has released over 20 studio albums and numerous live albums and compilations.

15. What is Alice Cooper’s signature look?

Alice Cooper is known for his distinctive makeup and stage persona, which often includes black eyeliner and a top hat.

16. Does Alice Cooper have any upcoming tours?

Alice Cooper regularly tours and performs live shows around the world. Fans can check his official website for tour dates and tickets.

17. What is Alice Cooper’s legacy in the music industry?

Alice Cooper is regarded as one of the pioneers of shock rock and has influenced generations of musicians with his theatrical performances and innovative music.

In conclusion, Alice Cooper’s net worth of $60 million in 2024 is a testament to his enduring success in the music industry. With a career that has spanned over five decades, Alice Cooper continues to be a rock icon and a beloved figure in the world of music. His talent, creativity, and business acumen have made him a true legend in the industry, and his impact will be felt for years to come.



