Alexandra Botez Net Worth



Alexandra Botez is a well-known Canadian-American chess player, Twitch streamer, and YouTuber. She has gained a massive following online for her chess skills, engaging personality, and passion for the game. Alexandra Botez’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million in the year 2024.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Alexandra Botez:

1. Chess Prodigy: Alexandra Botez started playing chess at a very young age and quickly became a prodigy in the game. She has competed in numerous chess tournaments and has won several titles throughout her career.

2. Twitch Success: Alexandra Botez is also a successful Twitch streamer, where she streams her chess games, provides commentary, and interacts with her viewers. She has amassed a large following on the platform and is known for her entertaining streams.

3. YouTube Channel: In addition to Twitch, Alexandra Botez also has a successful YouTube channel where she uploads chess tutorials, gameplay videos, and vlogs. Her channel has garnered millions of views and has helped her expand her audience even further.

4. Chess Coach: Alexandra Botez is not only a skilled player but also a talented coach. She offers private chess lessons to individuals looking to improve their game and has helped many students reach their full potential.

5. Brand Collaborations: Alexandra Botez has collaborated with several brands and companies over the years. She has worked with gaming companies, chess websites, and other brands to promote their products and services to her audience.

6. Social Media Influencer: With a strong presence on social media, Alexandra Botez has become a prominent influencer in the gaming and chess community. She regularly posts updates, photos, and videos on her social media accounts, keeping her fans engaged and entertained.

7. Educational Background: Alexandra Botez has a strong educational background, having earned a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Stanford University. She is also fluent in several languages, including English, French, and Romanian.

8. Family Support: Alexandra Botez comes from a supportive family who has always encouraged her passion for chess. Her sister, Andrea Botez, is also a talented chess player and content creator, and the two often collaborate on projects together.

9. Charitable Work: Alexandra Botez is involved in various charitable initiatives and has used her platform to raise awareness for important causes. She has participated in charity chess events, fundraisers, and other philanthropic efforts to give back to the community.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Alexandra Botez:

1. How old is Alexandra Botez?

Alexandra Botez was born on September 24, 1995, so she will be 29 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Alexandra Botez?

Alexandra Botez stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall.

3. What is Alexandra Botez’s weight?

Alexandra Botez’s weight is approximately 130 pounds.

4. Is Alexandra Botez married?

As of 2024, Alexandra Botez is not married.

5. Who is Alexandra Botez dating?

Alexandra Botez has not publicly disclosed her relationship status.

6. What is Alexandra Botez’s net worth?

Alexandra Botez’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million in the year 2024.

7. How did Alexandra Botez become famous?

Alexandra Botez gained fame through her success as a chess player, Twitch streamer, and YouTuber.

8. What languages does Alexandra Botez speak?

Alexandra Botez is fluent in English, French, and Romanian.

9. Does Alexandra Botez have any siblings?

Yes, Alexandra Botez has a sister named Andrea Botez who is also a chess player and content creator.

10. What is Alexandra Botez’s educational background?

Alexandra Botez earned a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Stanford University.

11. Does Alexandra Botez have any pets?

Alexandra Botez has a pet cat named BotezLive who often makes appearances on her streams.

12. How did Alexandra Botez start streaming on Twitch?

Alexandra Botez started streaming on Twitch to share her love of chess with a wider audience and connect with other chess enthusiasts.

13. What is Alexandra Botez’s favorite chess opening?

One of Alexandra Botez’s favorite chess openings is the Sicilian Defense.

14. Does Alexandra Botez play any other games besides chess?

Alexandra Botez occasionally plays other games on her Twitch channel, such as Among Us and League of Legends.

15. Has Alexandra Botez won any chess tournaments?

Yes, Alexandra Botez has won several chess tournaments throughout her career.

16. What is Alexandra Botez’s favorite thing about streaming?

Alexandra Botez enjoys interacting with her viewers and sharing her passion for chess with others.

17. How does Alexandra Botez balance her streaming career with her personal life?

Alexandra Botez prioritizes self-care, time management, and setting boundaries to maintain a healthy balance between her streaming career and personal life.

In conclusion, Alexandra Botez is a talented chess player, Twitch streamer, and YouTuber who has achieved great success in the gaming and chess community. With her engaging personality, strong work ethic, and passion for the game, she has built a loyal fan base and established herself as a prominent figure in the industry. Alexandra Botez’s net worth continues to grow as she expands her brand and continues to inspire others through her content and charitable work.



