Aaron Franklin Net Worth



Aaron Franklin is a well-known name in the world of barbecue. He is not only a successful pitmaster and entrepreneur but also a television personality and author. With his expertise in smoking meats and his charming personality, Aaron has become a household name in the barbecue community. As of 2024, Aaron Franklin’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. But there’s much more to this barbecue guru than just his wealth. Here are 9 interesting facts about Aaron Franklin that you may not know:

1. Aaron Franklin’s rise to fame

Aaron Franklin’s journey to barbecue stardom began in 2009 when he opened his own barbecue joint, Franklin Barbecue, in Austin, Texas. His restaurant quickly gained a reputation for serving some of the best barbecue in the country, with lines forming around the block to get a taste of his mouth-watering brisket. Franklin’s dedication to his craft and his commitment to quality quickly earned him a loyal following and helped him establish himself as a barbecue expert.

2. Aaron Franklin’s award-winning barbecue

Aaron Franklin’s barbecue has received numerous awards and accolades over the years. In 2015, he was awarded the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Southwest, becoming the first pitmaster to receive the prestigious honor. His restaurant, Franklin Barbecue, has also been named the best barbecue joint in Texas and one of the best in the country by various publications and food critics.

3. Aaron Franklin’s television appearances

In addition to running his successful barbecue restaurant, Aaron Franklin has also made a name for himself on television. He has appeared on various cooking shows, including “BBQ with Franklin” on PBS and “BBQ Pitmasters” on the Destination America network. His down-to-earth personality and expert grilling tips have made him a favorite among viewers and have helped him reach a wider audience.

4. Aaron Franklin’s bestselling book

In 2015, Aaron Franklin co-authored a bestselling book, “Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto,” with Jordan Mackay. The book, which offers readers a behind-the-scenes look at Franklin’s barbecue techniques and recipes, quickly became a bestseller and received critical acclaim. It has since been hailed as a must-read for barbecue enthusiasts and aspiring pitmasters alike.

5. Aaron Franklin’s barbecue empire

In addition to his restaurant and book, Aaron Franklin has expanded his barbecue empire in recent years. He launched a line of barbecue pits and accessories in collaboration with Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, allowing fans to recreate his signature barbecue dishes at home. He has also opened a second restaurant, Loro, in Austin, which offers a fusion of Texas barbecue and Asian flavors.

6. Aaron Franklin’s commitment to quality

One of the secrets to Aaron Franklin’s success is his unwavering commitment to quality. He sources only the finest ingredients for his barbecue, including high-quality meats and seasonings. He also takes great care in preparing and smoking his meats, using traditional Texas barbecue techniques to achieve the perfect flavor and tenderness. This dedication to quality has helped him earn a reputation as one of the best pitmasters in the business.

7. Aaron Franklin’s philanthropy

Despite his success, Aaron Franklin remains humble and grounded, using his platform to give back to the community. He is actively involved in various charitable causes, including supporting food banks and disaster relief efforts. He also mentors aspiring pitmasters and barbecue enthusiasts, sharing his knowledge and expertise to help others succeed in the industry.

8. Aaron Franklin’s family life

Aaron Franklin is a devoted husband and father. He is married to Stacy Franklin, who is also involved in the barbecue business, helping run their restaurant and manage their barbecue empire. The couple has two children together, who are often seen helping out at the restaurant and learning the ropes of the barbecue business from their parents.

9. Aaron Franklin’s legacy

As one of the most influential figures in the world of barbecue, Aaron Franklin’s legacy is sure to endure for years to come. His dedication to his craft, commitment to quality, and passion for sharing his knowledge with others have earned him a lasting place in the hearts of barbecue enthusiasts everywhere. With his barbecue empire continuing to grow and his influence expanding, Aaron Franklin is poised to leave a lasting mark on the world of barbecue.

In conclusion, Aaron Franklin is not just a successful pitmaster and entrepreneur; he is a barbecue icon whose passion for smoking meats and sharing his expertise has made him a household name. With his award-winning barbecue, bestselling book, television appearances, and philanthropic efforts, Aaron Franklin has cemented his place as one of the most respected figures in the barbecue community. As of 2024, his net worth may be estimated at $10 million, but his impact on the world of barbecue is truly priceless.

Common questions about Aaron Franklin:

1. How old is Aaron Franklin?

Aaron Franklin was born on December 17, 1977, making him 46 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Aaron Franklin?

Aaron Franklin is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

3. How much does Aaron Franklin weigh?

Aaron Franklin’s weight is not publicly known, as he prefers to keep his personal life private.

4. Who is Aaron Franklin’s spouse?

Aaron Franklin is married to Stacy Franklin, who is also involved in the barbecue business.

5. Does Aaron Franklin have children?

Yes, Aaron Franklin and his wife Stacy have two children together.

6. Where is Aaron Franklin’s restaurant located?

Aaron Franklin’s flagship restaurant, Franklin Barbecue, is located in Austin, Texas.

7. What is Aaron Franklin’s bestselling book?

Aaron Franklin co-authored the bestselling book “Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto” in 2015.

8. What awards has Aaron Franklin won?

Aaron Franklin was awarded the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Southwest in 2015.

9. What television shows has Aaron Franklin appeared on?

Aaron Franklin has appeared on shows such as “BBQ with Franklin” on PBS and “BBQ Pitmasters” on the Destination America network.

10. How did Aaron Franklin get into barbecue?

Aaron Franklin’s love for barbecue began at a young age, and he honed his skills through years of practice and experimentation.

11. What is Aaron Franklin’s secret to great barbecue?

Aaron Franklin’s secret to great barbecue lies in his commitment to quality ingredients, traditional techniques, and attention to detail.

12. What inspired Aaron Franklin to open his own restaurant?

Aaron Franklin’s passion for barbecue and desire to share his love of smoked meats with others inspired him to open Franklin Barbecue.

13. Does Aaron Franklin offer classes or workshops?

Yes, Aaron Franklin occasionally offers barbecue classes and workshops to share his knowledge and techniques with aspiring pitmasters.

14. How can I try Aaron Franklin’s barbecue?

You can visit Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas, or order his line of barbecue pits and accessories to recreate his signature dishes at home.

15. Is Aaron Franklin active on social media?

Yes, Aaron Franklin is active on social media, where he shares updates about his barbecue ventures and interacts with fans.

16. What is Aaron Franklin’s approach to barbecue?

Aaron Franklin’s approach to barbecue is rooted in tradition, using classic Texas techniques and high-quality ingredients to create mouth-watering smoked meats.

17. What is Aaron Franklin’s ultimate goal in the world of barbecue?

Aaron Franklin’s ultimate goal is to continue sharing his passion for barbecue and inspiring others to appreciate the art of smoking meats.

In summary, Aaron Franklin’s net worth may be impressive, but his impact on the world of barbecue is even more remarkable. As a pitmaster, author, television personality, and philanthropist, Aaron Franklin has earned a reputation as one of the most respected and influential figures in the barbecue community. His dedication to quality, commitment to sharing his knowledge, and passion for his craft have made him a true barbecue icon, whose legacy is sure to endure for years to come.



