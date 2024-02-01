070 Shake Net Worth



Danielle Balbuena, better known by her stage name 070 Shake, is a rising star in the music industry with a unique sound and style that sets her apart from her peers. The New Jersey native first gained recognition in 2016 with her debut single “Trust Nobody,” and has since released several successful projects, including her debut EP “Glitter” in 2018 and her debut album “Modus Vivendi” in 2020. With her distinctive voice and introspective lyrics, 070 Shake has quickly amassed a dedicated fan base and earned critical acclaim for her work.

As of the year 2024, 070 Shake’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. While this may not be as high as some of her more established peers, it is a significant achievement for a young artist who is still early in her career. However, 070 Shake’s success goes far beyond just her financial worth. Here are nine interesting facts about the talented musician that showcase her unique talents and accomplishments:

1. 070 Shake’s Real Name:

070 Shake’s real name is Danielle Balbuena. She adopted the stage name “070 Shake” as a reference to her association with the 070 collective, a group of artists from New Jersey that she is a part of.

2. Musical Influences:

070 Shake has cited a wide range of musical influences, including artists such as Kid Cudi, Kanye West, and Bon Iver. Her eclectic taste in music is reflected in her own work, which blends elements of hip-hop, R&B, and alternative rock.

3. Breakout Moment:

070 Shake’s breakout moment came in 2018 when she was featured on Kanye West’s album “Ye.” Her standout performance on the track “Ghost Town” garnered widespread praise and helped to introduce her to a larger audience.

4. Gender Fluidity:

070 Shake has been open about her identity as a gender-fluid artist, and she often explores themes of gender and sexuality in her music. This openness and honesty about her personal experiences have resonated with fans and critics alike.

5. Acting Debut:

In addition to her music career, 070 Shake made her acting debut in 2022, starring in the film “Three Months.” The movie received positive reviews, with critics praising 070 Shake’s performance as a testament to her versatility as an artist.

6. Social Activism:

070 Shake is also known for her social activism and outspoken advocacy for causes such as LGBTQ+ rights and racial justice. She has used her platform to raise awareness about important issues and inspire positive change in the world.

7. Collaborations:

070 Shake has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including The 1975, Grimes, and Lil Yachty. These collaborations have helped to expand her reach and introduce her music to new audiences.

8. Fashion Icon:

070 Shake is also a fashion icon, known for her bold and eclectic sense of style. She has been praised for her fearless approach to fashion and her willingness to take risks and push boundaries.

9. Future Projects:

Looking ahead to the year 2024, 070 Shake is poised for even greater success. With new music on the horizon and a growing fan base, she is sure to continue making waves in the music industry and solidifying her status as a rising star.

In conclusion, 070 Shake is a talented and multifaceted artist who has already achieved a great deal in her young career. With her unique sound, powerful lyrics, and fearless approach to her art, she is sure to continue making an impact in the music industry for years to come. Keep an eye on this rising star, as she is only just beginning to show the world what she is capable of.

Common Questions about 070 Shake:

1. How old is 070 Shake?

070 Shake was born on June 13, 1997, which makes her 27 years old in the year 2024.

2. What is 070 Shake’s height and weight?

070 Shake stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

3. Is 070 Shake married or dating anyone?

070 Shake keeps her personal life private, so it is not publicly known if she is married or in a relationship.

4. What is 070 Shake’s biggest hit song?

070 Shake’s biggest hit song to date is “Ghost Town,” which she was featured on Kanye West’s album “Ye.”

5. What awards has 070 Shake won?

070 Shake has been nominated for several awards, including the MTV Video Music Award for Push Artist of the Year in 2020.

6. Does 070 Shake have any upcoming tour dates?

As of 2024, 070 Shake’s tour schedule is currently unknown, but fans can stay updated on her website and social media for any announcements.

7. What genre of music does 070 Shake perform?

070 Shake’s music blends elements of hip-hop, R&B, and alternative rock, creating a unique and distinctive sound.

8. Where can I listen to 070 Shake’s music?

070 Shake’s music is available on all major streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.

9. Has 070 Shake released any new music recently?

As of 2024, 070 Shake has not released any new music, but fans can expect new projects in the near future.

10. What is 070 Shake’s favorite part about being an artist?

070 Shake has stated that her favorite part about being an artist is the ability to express herself creatively and connect with her fans through her music.

11. Does 070 Shake have any upcoming collaborations?

070 Shake has not announced any upcoming collaborations, but fans can stay tuned for any news on future projects.

12. What inspires 070 Shake’s music?

070 Shake draws inspiration from a wide range of sources, including her personal experiences, emotions, and the world around her.

13. What is 070 Shake’s favorite song that she has released?

070 Shake has stated that her favorite song that she has released is “Guilty Conscience” from her debut album “Modus Vivendi.”

14. Does 070 Shake have any plans to release a new album?

070 Shake has not announced any plans for a new album, but fans can expect new music from her in the future.

15. How does 070 Shake stay grounded in the midst of her rising fame?

070 Shake stays grounded by surrounding herself with a close-knit group of friends and family who support and uplift her.

16. What advice would 070 Shake give to aspiring musicians?

070 Shake advises aspiring musicians to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams, no matter what obstacles they may face.

17. What message does 070 Shake hope to convey through her music?

070 Shake hopes to convey a message of self-acceptance, empowerment, and resilience through her music, inspiring listeners to embrace their true selves and live authentically.

